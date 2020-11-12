Result of the auction of treasury bills on 12 November 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.11.2020, 10:27 | 35 | 0 | 0 12.11.2020, 10:27 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 8,140 3,520 -0.580 100 % 100.1695 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 1,000 500

-0.575 100 % 100.3156 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 5,420 1,620 -0.572 100 % 100.4613 Total 14,560 5,640 The sale will settle 16 November 2020.

