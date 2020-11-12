Result of the auction of treasury bills on 12 November 2020
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|8,140
|3,520
|-0.580
|100 %
|100.1695
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|1,000
|
500
|-0.575
|100 %
|100.3156
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|5,420
|1,620
|-0.572
|100 %
|100.4613
|Total
|14,560
|5,640
The sale will settle 16 November 2020.
