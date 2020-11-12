 

Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Ignitis grupė shareholders 

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company), legal entity code 301844044, registered office at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, held on 12 November, 2020, adopted the following resolutions: 

Regarding the election of an independent members of the Supervisory board of AB Ignitis grupė 

1. To elect the following as independent members of the Supervisory board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board: 

1.1. Judith Buss (personal data must not be published);  

1.2. Bent Christensen (personal data must not be published). 

2. To establish that the elected members of the Supervisory board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ shall start their activities upon the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders that elected them. 

3. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement for the protection of confidential information concluded with the members of the Supervisory Board (enclosed). 

4. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement regarding the activities of the independent member of the Supervisory Board (enclosed). 

5. To set the hourly remuneration of EUR 75 (before taxes) of the newly elected independent members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” for activities in the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”, but not more than ¼ (one quarter) of the monthly salary paid to the Chief Executive Officer of AB “Ignitis grupė” (main part of remuneration before taxes). 

6. To authorize Chief Executive Officer of AB “Ignitis grupė“ (with the right to re-authorize) to sign the agreements for the protection of confidential information and regarding the activities of the independent member of Supervisory Board with a newly elected independent members of the Supervisory Board. 

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the website of the Company at http://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of the Company (Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays). 

For additional information, please contact: 

Communications 

Artūras Ketlerius 

+370 620 76076 

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 

Investor Relations 

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė 

+370 643 14925 

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt 

Attachments


