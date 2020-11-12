 

Okayama University research Skipping a beat -- a novel method to study heart attacks

PR Newswire
12.11.2020   

OKAYAMA, Japan, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video-based study recently published in the Journal of Visualized Experiments (JoVE), researchers at Okayama University use stem cells to create a model of ischemic heart disease that closely replicates cardiac cells under stress.

Ischemic heart disease often leads to heart attacks and is the leading cause of death worldwide. The condition manifests when the heart muscle does not receive adequate oxygen and eventually starts giving way. Scientists rely on animal models such as rats and mice to study ischemic heart disease. However, there are pronounced differences between the rodent and human heart, creating the need for a more "humanized" model. Now, a research team led by Research Associate Professor TAKAHASHI Ken and Professor NARUSE Keiji at Okayama University has created such a model using human stem cells.

Stem cells have the unique ability to grow into any kind of specialized cell if given the right cocktail of growth factors. The team leveraged this property of stem cells and transformed them into heart muscle cells, or cardiomyocytes. To do so, human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), a subset of stem cells, were first grown in incubators. Steadily growing hiPSCs were then differentiated into cardiomyocytes using a mix of factors promoting cardiac cell growth and subsequently incubated for 30 days. After this period, the cells were observed under a microscope to find that almost half of them had started contracting spontaneously, a property native to cardiomyocytes. Additionally, chemical assays showed that the cells were positive for cellular markers typically found within cardiac cells.

To then induce ischemic heart disease, the newly formed cardiomyocytes were grown in a medium deprived of glucose, their primary energy source. Next, nitrogen gas was gradually released into the incubators holding the cells for 24 hours, creating a hypoxic environment. When observed again, only a small number of viable cells remained which were accompanied by a conspicuous reduction in contractility. Ischemia was thus successfully simulated, closely replicating the cell death that develops in ischemic cardiac disease.

