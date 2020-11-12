Packaged Salad Market Size Worth $10.23 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 10.23 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The adoption of packaged salad has been rapidly increasing during lunch and dinner diet owing to the benefits recognized by the health experts. Furthermore, leafy greens and raw vegetables are known to be rich in natural fiber, which offers numerous health advantages. It helps in reducing bad cholesterol, blood sugar, and body weight. It normalizes bowel movement and prevents bowel disease. Consumption of salad is also known to prevent various types of cancers, including colorectal, breast, mouth, throat, and esophagus.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The non-vegetarian products segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting focus on protein-enriched diet to maintain the desired body shape and figure has led to an increase in the product demand
- Vegetarian products generated a revenue of USD 3.18 billion in 2019. Rising adoption of vegetarian lifestyle owing to various health, ethical, and environmental reasons has led to increasing demand for vegetarian products
- The organic processing segment is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing focus on the consumption of healthy and chemical-free food has been propelling the trend for organic food
- The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027. The growing popularity of such channels for providing extra-convenience features to buyers is expected to increase the popularity of such products.
