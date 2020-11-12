SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 10.23 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The adoption of packaged salad has been rapidly increasing during lunch and dinner diet owing to the benefits recognized by the health experts. Furthermore, leafy greens and raw vegetables are known to be rich in natural fiber, which offers numerous health advantages. It helps in reducing bad cholesterol, blood sugar, and body weight. It normalizes bowel movement and prevents bowel disease. Consumption of salad is also known to prevent various types of cancers, including colorectal, breast, mouth, throat, and esophagus.