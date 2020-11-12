 

A strong recovery, and we're ready for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 10:38  |  38   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • EBITDA for the quarter was SEK 27.0 million, double the figure from the previous quarter and on a level with the corresponding quarter in the previous year. 
  • Pronounced increase in sales in key European markets, for example Germany and Sweden. Allgon has reorganised and adapted aspects of its sales operation in order to use digital channels to safeguard its sales and service functions. 
  • Continued preparations to enable the organisation to manoeuvre around any restrictions brought about by the pandemic. If a second wave impacts the market significantly, we will be ready for it.
  • As of the last of September, WSI has been sold to Sigma Connectivity as a further step to refine Allgon's operations towards industrial radio control.

Third quarter 2020

   Net sales totalled SEK 121.8 (126.1) million, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year. 

  • EBITDA in the quarter amounted to SEK 27.0 (26.8) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 22.2 (21.3) percent. 
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 20.1 (20.7) million, representing an operating margin of 16.5 (16.4) percent. 
  • Earnings for the quarter amounted to SEK 8.8 (15.0) million, giving an earning per share of SEK 0.16 (0.27). 
  • The cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4.9 (7.8) million. 

January to September 2020  

  • Net sales totalled SEK 370.9 (391.8) million, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. 
  • EBITDA in the period amounted to SEK 61.7 (73.9) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 16.6 (18.9) percent. 
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 11.5 (54.6) million, representing an operating margin of 3.1 (13.9) percent. 
  • Earnings for the period amounted to SEK -18.0 (30.5) million, giving an earnings per share of SEK -0.32 (0.54). 
  • The cash flow from operating activities was SEK 22.0 (50.4) million. 

CEOs comments

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A strong recovery, and we're ready for 2021 STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EBITDA for the quarter was SEK 27.0 million, double the figure from the previous quarter and on a level with the corresponding quarter in the previous year.  Pronounced increase in sales in key European …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hoist Finance considers issuance of new EUR notes and announces tender offer regarding its ...
2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
The first interim data analysis of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 phase III clinical trials ...
ElectrifAi Offers New Machine Learning Models for Amazon SageMaker
Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower ...
Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ ...
SEKO Logistics Partners with Bringg to Offer New Age Digital Consumers Visibility and Control of ...
Dreame Begins Rollout of Next Generation Robot Vacuum Cleaner D9 with High Performance and a ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods