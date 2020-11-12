A strong recovery, and we're ready for 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 12.11.2020, 10:38 | 38 | 0 | 0 12.11.2020, 10:38 | STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EBITDA for the quarter was SEK 27.0 million , double the figure from the previous quarter and on a level with the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

, double the figure from the previous quarter and on a level with the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Pronounced increase in sales in key European markets, for example Germany and Sweden . Allgon has reorganised and adapted aspects of its sales operation in order to use digital channels to safeguard its sales and service functions.

and . Allgon has reorganised and adapted aspects of its sales operation in order to use digital channels to safeguard its sales and service functions. Continued preparations to enable the organisation to manoeuvre around any restrictions brought about by the pandemic. If a second wave impacts the market significantly, we will be ready for it.

As of the last of September, WSI has been sold to Sigma Connectivity as a further step to refine Allgon's operations towards industrial radio control. Third quarter 2020 Net sales totalled SEK 121.8 (126.1) million, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year. EBITDA in the quarter amounted to SEK 27.0 (26.8) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 22.2 (21.3) percent.

(26.8) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 22.2 (21.3) percent. Operating profit amounted to SEK 20.1 (20.7) million, representing an operating margin of 16.5 (16.4) percent.

(20.7) million, representing an operating margin of 16.5 (16.4) percent. Earnings for the quarter amounted to SEK 8.8 (15.0) million, giving an earning per share of SEK 0.16 (0.27).

(15.0) million, giving an earning per share of (0.27). The cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4.9 (7.8) million. January to September 2020 Net sales totalled SEK 370.9 (391.8) million, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

(391.8) million, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. EBITDA in the period amounted to SEK 61.7 (73.9) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 16.6 (18.9) percent.

(73.9) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 16.6 (18.9) percent. Operating profit amounted to SEK 11.5 (54.6) million, representing an operating margin of 3.1 (13.9) percent.

(54.6) million, representing an operating margin of 3.1 (13.9) percent. Earnings for the period amounted to SEK -18.0 (30.5) million, giving an earnings per share of SEK -0.32 (0.54).

(30.5) million, giving an earnings per share of (0.54). The cash flow from operating activities was SEK 22.0 (50.4) million. CEOs comments



