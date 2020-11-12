Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=61850077

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plastic Adhesives Market"

145 – Tables

55 – Figures

231 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plastic-adhesives-market-61850077.html



APAC is the largest consumer of plastic adhesives. Increasing demand in the medical industry, growth in the appliance industry, and growing demand from packaging and e-commerce industries are the factors driving the Plastic Adhesives Market.



Polyurethane resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the Plastic Adhesives Market.



Polyurethane plastic adhesives offer good adhesion to a variety of substrates, including heavily plasticized PVC, even though a primer is required. The largest application of polyurethane-based plastic adhesives is the structural bonding and sealing of automotive windshields. They are very effective in large area panel bonding of metals and composites. Thermoplastic polyurethanes are widely used in various industrial and household environments. Polyurethanes offer good chemical and temperature resistance. However, long-term exposure to high temperatures degrades polyurethanes more rapidly than epoxies.



Medical is the fastest-growing application segment of the Plastic Adhesives Market.



Medical is projected to be the fastest-growing application of plastic adhesives. Medical device assembly varies widely and typically involves bonding materials that are otherwise difficult to create adhesion. Few substrates may even require the use of primers or other surface preparation to achieve satisfactory adhesion. In addition to bonding parts successfully, medical device adhesives must be compatible with direct or indirect contact with the body and may be required to withstand multiple sterilizations. Tubing, IV bags, syringes, catheters, films for packaging, surgical instruments, lab-ware, housings, and connectors are a few examples of plastics-based medical devices.