 

Delticom AG: Delticom continues its successful restructuring course in Q3 and raises its operative EBITDA forecast

Delticom AG: Delticom continues its successful restructuring course in Q3 and raises its operative EBITDA forecast

Delticom continues its successful restructuring course in Q3 and raises its operative EBITDA forecast

Hanover, November 12, 2020 - Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 00005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, publishes the key points of its business trends in the third quarter 2020 with this interim announcement.

  • Further improvement in profitability despite declining revenues in the first nine months
  • Measures to reduce costs and to increase efficiency have a sustainable effect
  • Positive EBITDA in 9M 20 despite restructuring costs of € 4.9 million
  • EBITDA in Q3 20 increased by € 7.2 million to € 3.2 million
  • New guidance for operating EBITDA in 2020: € 12-15 million

Market environment. The Corona pandemic had a significant impact on the European replacement tyre market in the first nine months of the current year. The measures taken by the European member states in the first half of the year to contain the pandemic led to an unprecedented slowdown in economic activity. Both in Germany and on a pan-European level, the mobility restrictions did not remain without consequences for the demand for replacement tyres. Thanks to the gradual easing, demand for replacement tyres recovered significantly in the third quarter of 2020. However, the catch-up effect was not sufficient to compensate for the declines recorded in the first six months of the current fiscal year. In initial estimates, market experts assume that in the first nine months of 2020, a total of 15 % fewer car tyres were sold from dealers to consumers in Germany. A 22 % decrease in sales of summer tyres and a 19 % decrease in winter tyre business contrasted with a 5 % increase in sales of all-season tyres. At the end of the first nine months, experts believe that the sales performance in the German replacement tyre market is therefore hardly any better than for the European market as a whole.

