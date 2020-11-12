Delticom AG: Delticom continues its successful restructuring course in Q3 and raises its operative EBITDA forecast

Further improvement in profitability despite declining revenues in the first nine months

Measures to reduce costs and to increase efficiency have a sustainable effect

Positive EBITDA in 9M 20 despite restructuring costs of € 4.9 million

EBITDA in Q3 20 increased by € 7.2 million to € 3.2 million

New guidance for operating EBITDA in 2020: € 12-15 million

Market environment. The Corona pandemic had a significant impact on the European replacement tyre market in the first nine months of the current year. The measures taken by the European member states in the first half of the year to contain the pandemic led to an unprecedented slowdown in economic activity. Both in Germany and on a pan-European level, the mobility restrictions did not remain without consequences for the demand for replacement tyres. Thanks to the gradual easing, demand for replacement tyres recovered significantly in the third quarter of 2020. However, the catch-up effect was not sufficient to compensate for the declines recorded in the first six months of the current fiscal year. In initial estimates, market experts assume that in the first nine months of 2020, a total of 15 % fewer car tyres were sold from dealers to consumers in Germany. A 22 % decrease in sales of summer tyres and a 19 % decrease in winter tyre business contrasted with a 5 % increase in sales of all-season tyres. At the end of the first nine months, experts believe that the sales performance in the German replacement tyre market is therefore hardly any better than for the European market as a whole.