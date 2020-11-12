Natuzzi S.P.A. Announces Release Date For 2020 Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) will disclose 2020 third quarter and first nine months financial results on Friday November 27, 2020, after market close.

A copy of the press release will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and also available at https://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/investors.html under the “SEC Filings” section.