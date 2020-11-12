 

Zscaler Appoints Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 11:00  |  53   |   |   

Former Aruba, Cisco, and Nutanix Executive to Lead Marketing Strategy and Expansion for Next Phase of Growth

SAN JOSE, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced Chris Kozup has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Kozup is responsible for global marketing strategy and execution. With more than 20 years in the industry, Kozup brings extensive enterprise technology marketing expertise to help Zscaler realize its next phase of growth. Kozup will report directly to Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Zscaler is at the forefront of helping customers achieve their digital transformation goals through an industry leading, cloud-native approach to securing users, applications and data. Chris’s successful track record as a marketing executive and his customer-centric mindset make him the ideal leader to help further accelerate Zscaler’s growth,” said Chaudhry. “I am excited to welcome Chris to the team and to partner with him to extend our customer reach and engagement.”

Kozup was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of global marketing, implementing scalable and sustainable marketing programs for awareness, digital demand generation, sales enablement, channel marketing, and influencer communities. He also led marketing teams at industry-leading high-tech companies such as Nutanix and Cisco. Earlier in his career, Chris was an industry analyst at the META Group responsible for advising enterprise organizations on IT best practices.

“It has been inspiring to watch Zscaler help thousands of organizations ensure the safety and productivity of their workforce while accelerating their digital transformation efforts over the past year,” said Kozup. “Zscaler’s vision has been to build the world’s most scalable cloud security platform to secure a mobile and remote workforce, and I am thrilled to be joining the team that has helped so many companies achieve these goals.”

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler, Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Internet Access, and Zscaler Private Access, ZIA, and ZPA and Zscaler B2B are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


Zscaler Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zscaler Appoints Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer Former Aruba, Cisco, and Nutanix Executive to Lead Marketing Strategy and Expansion for Next Phase of GrowthSAN JOSE, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced Chris Kozup has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
New Research Shows Attackers Turning to Encrypted Attacks During Pandemic
04.11.20
Zscaler to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.07.20
13
Zscaler - Cloud security