 

P2 Gold Appoints Ken McNaughton as a Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that its Board of Directors has appointed Ken McNaughton as a director of the Company.

Mr. McNaughton recently retired as the Chief Exploration Officer at Pretium Resources Inc. At Pretium, Mr. McNaughton had been responsible for Pretium’s greenfield exploration programs since joining the Company in 2011, shortly after it was formed to advance the early exploration-stage Brucejack Project. He had led the exploration programs for both the Brucejack and Snowfield projects prior to their acquisition by Pretium and had been responsible for the exploration program in 2009, when bonanza-grade drilling results established Brucejack as a high-grade gold discovery. Most recently, Mr. McNaughton led Pretium’s exploration of its Bowser Claims, which border the Company’s Todd Creek Property to the west.

The Company also reports that Julian Kemp has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective November 11, 2020. Mr. Kemp joined the Board prior to the initial public offering of the Company, Chaired the Audit Committee and provided the Board with a depth of knowledge and experience in the areas of finance and corporate governance. The Company thanks Mr. Kemp for his contributions.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company’s expectations, strategies and plans for the Silver Reef Property, BAM Property, Todd Creek Property, Stockade Property and Lost Cabin Property including the Company’s planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated October 21, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


