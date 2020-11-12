 

G4S plc Offer for G4S plc - North American Competition Clearances

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 10:49  |  63   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 November 2020

Offer for G4S plc - North American Competition Clearances

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”)’s announcement today regarding GardaWorld’s North American Competition Clearances (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement is available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer.

 

For further enquiries, please contact: 		   
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
J.P. Morgan Cazenove


G4S Financial Advisers
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers
Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers
Brunswick

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Important Notices
Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Seite 1 von 3
G4S Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G4S plc Offer for G4S plc - North American Competition Clearances NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 12 November 2020 Offer for G4S plc - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
08.11.20
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
03.11.20
Statement regarding Conditional Indicative Offer from Allied Universal
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
29.10.20
G4S plc: G4S Shareholders Advised to Reject GardaWorld Inadequate Offer
28.10.20
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC: Form 8 Opening Position Disclosure
19.10.20
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document