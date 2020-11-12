 

C5 Capital Appoints Rob Meyerson, former President of Blue Origin, as Operating Partner

Washington and London (ots/PRNewswire) - C5 Capital (https://www.c5capital.com/)
USA LLC (" C5 (https://www.c5capital.com/) "), the specialist venture capital
firm that invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, AI,
cloud and space announces Rob Meyerson as its newest Operating Partner joining
C5's new Impact Partners Fund based in Washington DC.

Rob Meyerson is responsible for advancing C5's deal flow and investments with
innovative technologies at the intersection of space, cloud computing and
cybersecurity. Rob will help C5 to identify founders and technologies at the
leading edge of space as one of the fastest growing new markets for cloud
computing and cybersecurity.

Rob is the founder and CEO of Delalune Space, a consulting company focused on
the aerospace, mobility and technology sectors. Rob is the former President of
Blue Origin, one of the leading private space companies in the US, and worked
directly for Jeff Bezos. He brings more than 30 years of space experience with
him.

Rob oversaw the growth of Blue Origin from 2003 to 2018, building the company
from its early days as a think-tank into a leading space company. Under Rob's
leadership, Blue Origin developed the New Shepard system for suborbital human
and research flights, a new liquid rocket engine business (developing and
offering the BE-3 and BE-4 engines), the New Glenn launch vehicle and the Blue
Moon lunar lander. During this time, Rob oversaw Blue's growth from 10 people,
to a more than 1500-person organization with facilities in six locations. Prior
to joining Blue, Rob was a Senior Manager at Kistler Aerospace. Rob began his
career as an aerodynamicist at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC).

Rob has undertaken a career transformation since leaving Blue Origin, to broader
leadership in shaping the direction of the exciting space sector. Rob serves as
the Executive Producer of ASCEND (http://www.ascend.events/) , a new innovative
platform created by AIAA (http://www.aiaa.org/) to build our off-world future.
He also serves on the boards of several for-profit and non-profit organizations.

Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 Capital stated: "The future of cybersecurity will
be decided in space. Space is the strategic high ground for cybersecurity. We
look to the successful US launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon as an acceleration of
the growth of the low earth orbit space economy that opens new opportunities for
private investors. Rob Meyerson is a pioneering leader with exceptional deep
domain expertise in space. Rob will help C5 to invest in building cybersecurity
and cloud computing as critical infrastructure in space to secure the future for
all."

Rob Meyerson, stated: " The world is becoming more and more reliant on space for
communications; positioning, navigation and timing (PNT); weather monitoring;
earth observation and other services. These space systems now serve as utilities
and are part of our critical infrastructure that we rely on for everything, from
predicting weather events to tracking wildfires to pumping gasoline. C5 Capital
is committed to building companies that will make this critical infrastructure
resilient and available to a broader population. I'm honored to be joining the
incredible team of professionals at C5 Capital."

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusively
invests in the secure data ecosystem including cybersecurity, cloud
infrastructure, and applied data analytics. The firm is dedicated to nurturing a
secure digital future and our investment strategy is based on an approach of
building long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in our
mission. For more information, visit: http://www.c5capital.com/ .

C5 Capital Appoints Rob Meyerson, former President of Blue Origin, as Operating Partner C5 Capital (https://www.c5capital.com/) USA LLC (" C5 (https://www.c5capital.com/) "), the specialist venture capital firm that invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, AI, cloud and space announces Rob Meyerson as its newest …

