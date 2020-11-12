C5 Capital Appoints Rob Meyerson, former President of Blue Origin, as Operating Partner

Washington and London (ots/PRNewswire) - C5 Capital (https://www.c5capital.com/)

Rob is the founder and CEO of Delalune Space, a consulting company focused onthe aerospace, mobility and technology sectors. Rob is the former President ofBlue Origin, one of the leading private space companies in the US, and workeddirectly for Jeff Bezos. He brings more than 30 years of space experience withhim.Rob oversaw the growth of Blue Origin from 2003 to 2018, building the companyfrom its early days as a think-tank into a leading space company. Under Rob'sleadership, Blue Origin developed the New Shepard system for suborbital humanand research flights, a new liquid rocket engine business (developing andoffering the BE-3 and BE-4 engines), the New Glenn launch vehicle and the BlueMoon lunar lander. During this time, Rob oversaw Blue's growth from 10 people,to a more than 1500-person organization with facilities in six locations. Priorto joining Blue, Rob was a Senior Manager at Kistler Aerospace. Rob began hiscareer as an aerodynamicist at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC).Rob has undertaken a career transformation since leaving Blue Origin, to broaderleadership in shaping the direction of the exciting space sector. Rob serves asthe Executive Producer of ASCEND (http://www.ascend.events/) , a new innovativeplatform created by AIAA (http://www.aiaa.org/) to build our off-world future.He also serves on the boards of several for-profit and non-profit organizations.Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 Capital stated: "The future of cybersecurity willbe decided in space. Space is the strategic high ground for cybersecurity. Welook to the successful US launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon as an acceleration ofthe growth of the low earth orbit space economy that opens new opportunities forprivate investors. Rob Meyerson is a pioneering leader with exceptional deepdomain expertise in space. Rob will help C5 to invest in building cybersecurityand cloud computing as critical infrastructure in space to secure the future forall."Rob Meyerson, stated: " The world is becoming more and more reliant on space forcommunications; positioning, navigation and timing (PNT); weather monitoring;earth observation and other services. These space systems now serve as utilitiesand are part of our critical infrastructure that we rely on for everything, frompredicting weather events to tracking wildfires to pumping gasoline. C5 Capitalis committed to building companies that will make this critical infrastructureresilient and available to a broader population. I'm honored to be joining theincredible team of professionals at C5 Capital."Press Contact - C5 CapitalCharlie Jack/Andrew Leach/Michael Celiceo/Mary Magnanihsclarity@hudsonsandler.com020 7796 4133About C5 CapitalC5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusivelyinvests in the secure data ecosystem including cybersecurity, cloudinfrastructure, and applied data analytics. The firm is dedicated to nurturing asecure digital future and our investment strategy is based on an approach ofbuilding long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in ourmission. For more information, visit: http://www.c5capital.com/ .Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332519/RMeyerson_Head_Shot_High_Res.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133608/4760441OTS: C5 CAPITAL