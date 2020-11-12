Correction to company announcement No 78/2020 - Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 12.11.2020, 11:08 | 39 | 0 |
|
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|
Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622
12 November 2020
Company Announcement No 87/2020
Correction to company announcement No 78/2020
Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark has discovered a date error with the repayments for ISIN DK0004616794 as at 2 October 2020. The error is corrected in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours sincerely
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0