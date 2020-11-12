 

NICE Reports 35% Record Cloud Growth for Third Quarter 2020

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Cloud revenue of $202 million, growth of 34% year-over-year

 

Cloud revenue of $204 million, growth of 35% year-over-year

Total revenue of $410 million, growth of 6% year-over-year

 

Total revenue of $412 million, growth of 7% year-over-year

Gross margin of 65.8% compared to 65.7% last year

 

Gross margin of 71.0% compared to 70.9% last year

Cloud gross margin of 56.6% compared to 51.6% last year

 

Cloud gross margin of 65.6% compared to 61.9% last year

Operating income of $62 million compared to $56 million last year, an increase of 11%

 

Operating income of $117 million compared to $106 million last year, an increase of 10%

Operating margin of 15.1% compared to 14.4% last year

 

Operating margin of 28.3% compared to 27.4% last year

Diluted EPS of $0.76 versus $0.69 last year, 10% growth year-over-year

 

Diluted EPS of $1.41 versus $1.30 last year, 8% growth year-over-year

Operating cash flow of $99 million compared to $82 million last year

 

 

“We are pleased to report a very strong third quarter driven by continued rapid acceleration in our cloud business,” said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. “Cloud grew a record 35 percent and now represents 50 percent of our total revenue, which is a major milestone for NICE. We achieved 10 percent sequential growth in the cloud compared to the second quarter of this year, and we already surpassed the more than 800 million dollar cloud revenue run rate that we had originally expected by the end of the year.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “The acceleration in our cloud growth is being driven by several factors, including substantial growth in new customers, rapid adoption by large enterprises, new verticals that are embracing remote service and digital transformation that has become front and center for organizations of all sizes. We witnessed an increase of over 50 percent in new customers compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, we saw a 91 percent sequential increase in digital volumes for CXone, and a 154 percent increase year-over-year, confirming the strength of our leadership in digital.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2020 total revenues increased 6.1% to $409.8 million compared to $386.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2020 gross profit and gross margin increased to $269.7 million and 65.8%, respectively, compared to $253.6 million and 65.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2020 operating income and operating margin increased to $62.0 million and 15.1%, respectively, compared to $55.7 million and 14.4%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income: Third quarter 2020 net income and net income margin increased to $50.7 million and 12.4%, respectively, compared to $45.0 million and 11.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 increased 10.1% to $0.76, compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2020 operating cash flow was $99.0 million. As of September 30, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents, short term investments were $1,542.5 million, and total debt was $891.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $412.4 million, up 6.5% from $387.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $292.9 million and 71.0%, respectively, from $274.4 million and 70.9%, respectively for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $116.8 million and 28.3%, respectively, from $105.9 million and 27.4%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $93.6 million and 22.7%, respectively, from $84.3 million and 21.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 8.5% to $1.41, compared to $1.30 for the third quarter of 2019.

Full-Year 2020 Guidance:

Full-year 2020 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,645 million to $1,655 million.
Full-year 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $5.63 to $5.73.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today November 12th, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-866-804-8688 or +1-718-354-1175, International +44(0)1296-480-100, United Kingdom 0-800-783-0906, Israel 1-809-344-364. The Passcode is 308 565 57. Additional access numbers can be found at http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=54_attended. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event. An online replay will also be available approximately two hours following the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the live broadcast and may be accessed by dialing: United States 1-877-482-6144, International +44(0)20-7136-9233, United Kingdom 0-800-032-9687. The Passcode for the replay is 783 390 51.

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on long term debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE
 NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, COVID-19 is contributing to a general slowdown in the global economy and may affect the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and our future strategic plans. At this time, the extent to which the COVID-19 may impact the Company’s financial condition or results of operations is uncertain. Furthermore, due to our subscription based business model, the effect of the COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods, if at all. You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

###

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
 

September 30,

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Unaudited

Audited

 
ASSETS
 
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

753,116

$

228,323

Short-term investments

 

789,415

 

210,772

Trade receivables

 

294,176

 

319,622

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

128,926

 

116,972

 
Total current assets

 

1,965,633

 

875,689

 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term investments

 

-

 

542,389

Property and equipment, net

 

140,262

 

141,647

Deferred tax assets

 

25,808

 

30,513

Other intangible assets, net

 

395,809

 

411,019

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

102,132

 

106,196

Goodwill

 

1,496,429

 

1,378,418

Other long-term assets

 

145,343

 

124,034

 
Total long-term assets

 

2,305,783

 

2,734,216

 
TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,271,416

$

3,609,905

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables

$

33,685

$

30,376

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

260,059

 

245,792

Current maturities of operating leases

 

21,846

 

21,519

Exchangeable senior notes

 

257,732

 

251,583

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

366,658

 

391,685

 
Total current liabilities

 

939,980

 

940,955

 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

35,871

 

26,045

Operating leases

 

97,764

 

103,490

Deferred tax liabilities

 

44,088

 

52,509

Long-term debt

 

633,584

 

213,313

Other long-term liabilities

 

17,052

 

16,327

 
Total long-term liabilities

 

828,359

 

411,684

 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Nice Ltd's equity

 

2,478,555

 

2,257,266

Non-controlling interests

 

24,522

 

-

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

2,503,077

 

2,257,266

 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

4,271,416

$

3,609,905

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
 

Quarter ended

Year to date

September 30,

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

 
Revenue:
Product

$

38,746

$

56,950

 

$

141,611

$

188,999

Services

 

169,358

 

178,609

 

 

513,529

 

525,947

Cloud

 

201,723

 

150,704

 

 

558,295

 

428,758

Total revenue

 

409,827

 

386,263

 

 

1,213,435

 

1,143,704

 
Cost of revenue:
Product

 

5,434

 

5,318

 

 

16,711

 

16,850

Services

 

47,008

 

54,476

 

 

150,558

 

164,218

Cloud

 

87,637

 

72,877

 

 

248,628

 

213,418

Total cost of revenue

 

140,079

 

132,671

 

 

415,897

 

394,486

 
Gross profit

 

269,748

 

253,592

 

 

797,538

 

749,218

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net

 

55,482

 

48,531

 

 

162,019

 

141,553

Selling and marketing

 

97,011

 

96,138

 

 

294,332

 

293,083

General and administrative

 

45,801

 

42,438

 

 

135,312

 

121,181

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

9,496

 

10,780

 

 

28,951

 

32,276

Total operating expenses

 

207,790

 

197,887

 

 

620,614

 

588,093

 
Operating income

 

61,958

 

55,705

 

 

176,924

 

161,125

 
Financial and other expense/(income), net

 

1,032

 

(252

)

 

2,259

 

3,890

 
Income before tax

 

60,926

 

55,957

 

 

174,665

 

157,235

Taxes on income

 

10,273

 

10,918

 

 

33,293

 

33,074

Net income

$

50,653

$

45,039

 

$

141,372

$

124,161

 
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

112

 

-

 

 

378

 

-

 
Net income attributable to Nice Ltd.'s shareholders

$

50,765

$

45,039

 

$

141,750

$

124,161

 
 
Earnings per share:
Basic

$

0.81

$

0.72

 

$

2.26

$

2.00

Diluted

$

0.76

$

0.69

 

$

2.15

$

1.93

 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

62,756

 

62,160

 

 

62,624

 

62,041

Diluted

 

66,253

 

65,066

 

 

65,741

 

64,493

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
 

Quarter ended

Year to date

September 30,

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

GAAP revenues

$

409,827

 

$

386,263

 

$

1,213,435

 

$

1,143,704

 

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

15

 

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue

 

81

 

 

3

 

 

81

 

 

5

 

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue

 

2,458

 

 

867

 

 

5,187

 

 

2,692

 

Non-GAAP revenues

$

412,366

 

$

387,133

 

$

1,218,703

 

$

1,146,416

 

 
 
GAAP cost of revenue

$

140,079

 

$

132,671

 

$

415,897

 

$

394,486

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product

 

(1,135

)

 

(1,123

)

 

(3,394

)

 

(2,972

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services

 

(322

)

 

(1,535

)

 

(3,341

)

 

(4,604

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud

 

(16,800

)

 

(15,270

)

 

(48,422

)

 

(45,118

)

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud

 

200

 

 

575

 

 

737

 

 

1,893

 

Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)

 

(69

)

 

(97

)

 

(205

)

 

(304

)

Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)

 

(1,677

)

 

(2,106

)

 

(4,957

)

 

(6,251

)

Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1)

 

(809

)

 

(358

)

 

(2,601

)

 

(2,142

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

119,467

 

$

112,757

 

$

353,714

 

$

334,988

 

 
 
GAAP gross profit

$

269,748

 

$

253,592

 

$

797,538

 

$

749,218

 

Gross profit adjustments

 

23,151

 

 

20,784

 

 

67,451

 

 

62,210

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

292,899

 

$

274,376

 

$

864,989

 

$

811,428

 

 
 
GAAP operating expenses

$

207,790

 

$

197,887

 

$

620,614

 

$

588,093

 

Research and development (1,2)

 

(2,565

)

 

(2,033

)

 

(7,553

)

 

(5,182

)

Sales and marketing (1,2)

 

(5,561

)

 

(7,737

)

 

(19,623

)

 

(19,211

)

General and administrative (1,2)

 

(14,065

)

 

(8,962

)

 

(38,239

)

 

(24,378

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(9,496

)

 

(10,780

)

 

(28,951

)

 

(32,276

)

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission

 

35

 

 

76

 

 

106

 

 

245

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

176,138

 

$

168,451

 

$

526,354

 

$

507,291

 

 
 
GAAP financial and other expense/(income), net

$

1,032

 

$

(252

)

$

2,259

 

$

3,890

 

Amortization of discount on debt

 

(3,070

)

 

(2,377

)

 

(7,944

)

 

(6,847

)

Non-GAAP financial and other income, net

$

(2,038

)

$

(2,629

)

$

(5,685

)

$

(2,957

)

 
 
GAAP taxes on income

$

10,273

 

$

10,918

 

$

33,293

 

$

33,074

 

Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments

 

14,911

 

 

13,324

 

 

39,701

 

 

33,258

 

Non-GAAP taxes on income

$

25,184

 

$

24,242

 

$

72,994

 

$

66,332

 

 
 
GAAP net income

$

50,653

 

$

45,039

 

$

141,372

 

$

124,161

 

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

 

2,539

 

 

870

 

 

5,268

 

 

2,712

 

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue

 

(200

)

 

(575

)

 

(737

)

 

(1,893

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

27,753

 

 

28,708

 

 

84,108

 

 

84,970

 

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission

 

(35

)

 

(76

)

 

(106

)

 

(245

)

Share-based compensation (1)

 

22,404

 

 

21,293

 

 

69,255

 

 

56,625

 

Acquisition related expenses (2)

 

2,342

 

 

-

 

 

3,923

 

 

843

 

Amortization of discount on long term debt

 

3,070

 

 

2,377

 

 

7,944

 

 

6,847

 

Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments

 

(14,911

)

 

(13,324

)

 

(39,701

)

 

(33,258

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

93,615

 

$

84,312

 

$

271,326

 

$

240,762

 

 
 
GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.76

 

$

0.69

 

$

2.15

 

$

1.93

 

 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.41

 

$

1.30

 

$

4.13

 

$

3.73

 

 
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

66,253

 

 

65,066

 

 

65,741

 

 

64,493

 

 
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

66,253

 

 

65,066

 

 

65,741

 

 

64,493

 

 

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
U.S. dollars in thousands
 
 

(1) Share-based Compensation

Quarter ended

Year to date

September 30,

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
Cost of product revenue

$

69

 

$

97

 

$

205

 

$

304

 

Cost of services revenue

 

1,677

 

 

2,106

 

 

4,957

 

 

6,251

 

Cost of cloud revenue

 

809

 

 

358

 

 

2,601

 

 

2,142

 

Research and development

 

2,565

 

 

2,033

 

 

7,553

 

 

5,177

 

Sales and marketing

 

5,519

 

 

7,737

 

 

19,493

 

 

19,181

 

General and administrative

 

11,765

 

 

8,962

 

 

34,446

 

 

23,570

 

$

22,404

 

$

21,293

 

$

69,255

 

$

56,625

 

 
 

(2) Acquisition related expenses

 

Quarter ended

Year to date

September 30,

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
Research and development

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

5

 

Sales and marketing

 

42

 

 

-

 

 

130

 

 

30

 

General and administrative

 

2,300

 

 

-

 

 

3,793

 

 

808

 

$

2,342

 

$

-

 

$

3,923

 

$

843

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
U.S. dollars in thousands

Quarter ended

Year to date

September 30,

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

 
Operating Activities
 
Net income

$

50,653

 

$

45,039

 

$

141,372

 

$

124,161

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

45,482

 

 

43,924

 

 

135,133

 

 

128,744

 

Stock based compensation

 

22,207

 

 

21,273

 

 

68,839

 

 

56,589

 

Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities

 

2,080

 

 

387

 

 

(790

)

 

(187

)

Deferred taxes, net

 

(6,783

)

 

(12,485

)

 

(16,653

)

 

(31,107

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade Receivables

 

12,795

 

 

6,788

 

 

27,588

 

 

26,900

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

3,131

 

 

(15,626

)

 

(31,637

)

 

(88,157

)

Trade payables

 

6,036

 

 

(8,791

)

 

5,231

 

 

(5,073

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(15,124

)

 

44,173

 

 

(36,584

)

 

53,789

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

4,414

 

 

4,346

 

 

12,926

 

 

11,842

 

Deferred revenue

 

(23,481

)

 

(45,558

)

 

14,617

 

 

13,311

 

Long term liabilities

 

-

 

 

(20

)

 

-

 

 

(300

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(4,608

)

 

(2,836

)

 

(14,297

)

 

(11,995

)

Amortization of discount on long term debt

 

3,070

 

 

2,379

 

 

7,945

 

 

6,848

 

Other

 

(839

)

 

(672

)

 

(254

)

 

(2,656

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

99,033

 

 

82,321

 

 

313,436

 

 

282,709

 

 
Investing Activities
 
Purchase of property and equipment

 

(4,211

)

 

(6,545

)

 

(21,667

)

 

(21,527

)

Purchase of Investments

 

(151,589

)

 

(187,752

)

 

(306,077

)

 

(493,894

)

Proceeds from Investments

 

118,284

 

 

113,121

 

 

283,149

 

 

283,629

 

Capitalization of software development costs

 

(9,577

)

 

(8,549

)

 

(28,776

)

 

(25,940

)

Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(96,425

)

 

(184

)

 

(147,261

)

 

(25,972

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(143,518

)

 

(89,909

)

 

(220,632

)

 

(283,704

)

 
Financing Activities
 
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options

 

828

 

 

1,693

 

 

8,177

 

 

4,711

 

Purchase of treasury shares

 

-

 

 

(7,897

)

 

(27,601

)

 

(22,612

)

Capital Lease payments

 

-

 

 

(191

)

 

(177

)

 

(631

)

Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes

 

451,469

 

 

-

 

 

451,469

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

 

452,297

 

 

(6,395

)

 

431,868

 

 

(18,532

)

 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

1,206

 

 

(1,489

)

 

121

 

 

(1,733

)

 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

409,018

 

 

(15,472

)

#

 

524,793

 

 

(21,260

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$

344,098

 

$

236,311

 

$

228,323

 

$

242,099

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

753,116

 

$

220,839

 

$

753,116

 

$

220,839

 

 

NICE Reports 35% Record Cloud Growth for Third Quarter 2020 NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights GAAP   Non-GAAP Cloud revenue of $202 million, growth of 34% year-over-year   Cloud revenue of $204 million, growth …

