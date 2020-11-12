 

Genetron Health to Present at CNBC East Tech West Conference

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will present at the CNBC East Tech West Conference to be held in Guangzhou, China, Nov. 17-18, 2020.

On Wednesday Nov. 18, Sizhen Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Genetron Health will participate in the following:

  • Panel discussion entitled, “Innovative Ways in Tackling Life Threatening Disease,” at 9:30 am Beijing Time

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts
US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com
Phone: +1 (408) 204-5343

Stephanie Carrington
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com
Phone: +1 (646) 277-1282

Asia:
Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com
GenetronIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact
Edmond Lococo
ICR
Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com
Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408
genetron.pr@icrinc.com

Yuan Tao
Yuan.tao@genetronhealth.com


Disclaimer

