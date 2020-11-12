DGAP-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Quarter Results Photon Energy Closes Strong Third Quarter with Improved EBITDA and EBIT 12.11.2020 / 11:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- YoY revenues from electricity generation up by 19.0% due to growing IPP portfolio and outstanding electricity production, boosting EBITDA by 22.0% to EUR 3.766 million and EBIT by 48.1% to EUR 1.087 million

- In Australia, Photon Energy began construction on what will be the two biggest power plants in its proprietary portfolio, with a combined capacity of 14.6 MWp

- Photon Water entered a pilot trial with the Australian Department of Defence to treat PFAS-contaminated groundwater



Amsterdam - 12 November 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, the 'Group' or 'Company' or 'Photon Energy') today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter, ending 30 September 2020, posting consolidated revenues of EUR 8.965 million, down 12.7% YoY. However, revenues from the Group's growing proprietary portfolio increased to EUR 5.896 million, up 19.0% YoY, leading to a EUR 3.766 million EBITDA growth, up by 22.0% YoY. This was thanks to strong electricity production, which compensated for higher operating costs and a decline in technology sales.

'Coming off a strong first half of the year, we delivered an even more robust financial performance in the third quarter, having made significant progress across most of our business lines and underscoring the solidity of our business as we adapt and perform in an environment challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,' commented Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy N.V.

The third quarter of 2020 at Photon Energy was truly eventful, as was clearly reflected in the Group's financials for the reporting period. The Company began construction on two large photovoltaic power plants, with a combined capacity of 14.6 MWp, in Leeton, New South Wales. It officially entered the solar PV market in Poland, the fastest growing and largest market in the CEE region. And finally, the Group's water treatment division Photon Water entered into a pilot project for PFAS remediation technology with the Australian Department of Defence.