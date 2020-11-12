 

DGAP-DD Deutsche Post AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 12:02  |  18   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.11.2020 / 12:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: John
Last name(s): Pearson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.34 EUR 67192.72 EUR
39.29 EUR 26677.91 EUR
39.28 EUR 108452.08 EUR
39.26 EUR 19630.00 EUR
39.27 EUR 67858.56 EUR
39.25 EUR 72141.50 EUR
39.24 EUR 30842.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.2795 EUR 392795.4100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63523  12.11.2020 

Deutsche Post Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Deutsche Post: Kursgewinne möglich!

Diskussion: Call Deutsche Post: 71 Prozent Chance
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Deutsche Post AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.11.2020 / 12:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG erzielt von Januar bis September 2020 trotz Coronakrise 23 Prozent ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:02 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
10:48 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Hold'
10:16 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Overweight'
11.11.20
Deutsche Post - Corona-Gewinner auch nach der Pandemie?
11.11.20
Post-Konkurrenten klagen gegen Höhe des Briefportos
11.11.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Kaufen'
11.11.20
Die größte Impfkampagne der Menschheitsgeschichte startet jetzt – doch wie investieren?
11.11.20
Deutsche Post - Herber Rückschlag für Post-Aktionäre!
11.11.20
LYNX: Deutsche Post: Das hat gesessen – bekommen die Bullen noch mehr Prügel?
11.11.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Outperform'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:33 Uhr
3.391
Deutsche Post: Kursgewinne möglich!
06.11.20
2
Call Deutsche Post: 71 Prozent Chance
05.08.20
3
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Neutral'
21.07.20
4
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Post legen zu - zeitweise auf Hoch seit Mai 2018
12.03.20
4
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Post sorgt mit hoher Dividende für Erleichterung