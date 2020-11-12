

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.11.2020 / 12:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: John Last name(s): Pearson

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 39.34 EUR 67192.72 EUR 39.29 EUR 26677.91 EUR 39.28 EUR 108452.08 EUR 39.26 EUR 19630.00 EUR 39.27 EUR 67858.56 EUR 39.25 EUR 72141.50 EUR 39.24 EUR 30842.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 39.2795 EUR 392795.4100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

