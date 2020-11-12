Ocuphire Pharma Announces Two Publications Supporting the APX3330 Program

Emerging data on the benefits of Ref-1 inhibition via APX3330 have shown its potential to treat multiple inflammatory and angiogenic disease processes

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: OCUP) a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced the publication of two seminal papers supporting its APX3330 program. The first is a review paper on the Ref-1 protein, a novel molecular target involved in multiple inflammatory and angiogenic disease processes, focusing on ocular, gastrointestinal, and cancer disorders in Drug Discovery Today, a journal dedicated to all aspects of preclinical drug discovery. The second publication covers a preclinical study outlining the benefits of APX3330 that were shown in mouse models of chronic colitis, an inflammatory condition, in the peer-reviewed journal Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

