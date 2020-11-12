Ocuphire Pharma Announces Two Publications Supporting the APX3330 Program
Emerging data on the benefits of Ref-1 inhibition via APX3330 have shown its potential to treat multiple inflammatory and angiogenic disease processes
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: OCUP) a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced the publication of two seminal papers supporting its APX3330 program. The first is a review paper on the Ref-1 protein, a novel
molecular target involved in multiple inflammatory and angiogenic disease processes, focusing on ocular, gastrointestinal, and cancer disorders in Drug Discovery Today, a journal dedicated
to all aspects of preclinical drug discovery. The second publication covers a preclinical study outlining the benefits of APX3330 that were shown in mouse models of chronic colitis, an inflammatory
condition, in the peer-reviewed journal Inflammatory Bowel Disease.
The publication entitled, “The multifunctional APE1 DNA repair–redox signaling protein as a drug target in human disease,” reported the following:
- Ref-1 has emerged as a novel therapeutic target developed for treating ocular diseases
- Findings in other indications, such as in preclinical models of cancer and IBD, support the targeting of Ref-1 to interfere with angiogenesis and inflammation in ocular disease such as diabetic retinopathy (DR), diabetic macular edema (DME), and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with APX3330, APX2009, and APX2014
- Findings from a solid tumor Phase-1 trial, where doses up to 600 mg per day of APX3330 demonstrated chronic tolerability, for some patients up to a year
- Use of Ref-1 inhibitors has also promoted prevention of neuropathy in preclinical studies
The full online publication can be accessed at the following link: sciencedirect.com
The second publication entitled, “Inhibition of APE1/Ref-1 Redox Signaling Alleviates Intestinal Dysfunction and Damage to Myenteric Neurons in a Mouse Model of Spontaneous Chronic Colitis,” reported the following:
- Inflammation-induced oxidative stress is implicated in the pathophysiology of GI dysfunction in IBD
- When given systemically to mice with chronic colitis, APX3330 reduced mitochondrial superoxide production, oxidative DNA damage, leading to neuroprotective effects of the enteric nervous system
- APX3330 improved disease severity, reduced immune cell infiltration, restored GI function, and demonstrated Ref-1 target inhibition
