CNH Industrial, New Holland and Legambiente launch ‘Evoluzione Terra’ project for the development of sustainable and social farming in Italy





Turin, November 12, 2020

CNH Industrial and its agricultural Brand New Holland Agriculture have joined forces with the Italian environmentalist association Legambiente on the ‘Evoluzione Terra’ (Evolution Earth) project, which was presented to the press, institutions and industry associations today. The announcement was made by Angelo Gentili, National Head of Agricultural Projects at Legambiente, Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President, and Daniela Ropolo, Head of Sustainable Development Initiatives at CNH Industrial, during the second edition of the national agro-ecology forum, Forum nazionale Agroecologia , organized as a virtual event and streamed live on the Facebook pages of Legambiente, Legambiente Agricoltura and La Nuova Ecologia, and on their websites.

‘Evoluzione Terra’ aims to foster an innovative approach to sustainable and social farming activities in the participating farms. The first collaboration in the project will involve the Libera Terra Mediterraneo, a non-profit consortium founded on the mission of achieving a positive social impact by using land properties confiscated from organized crime to produce high quality products through farming methods that are sustainable for the environment and the communities. This consortium will provide its participating cooperatives with the agricultural equipment needed for practising Agriculture 4.0.

New Holland will supply six auto guidance systems for Precision Farming, which will be installed on tractors at four of the Consortium’s cooperatives based in Sicily: Cooperativa Rita Atria in Castelvetrano, in the province of Trapani, Cooperativa Beppe Montana in Lentini, in the province of Siracusa, Cooperativa Placido Rizzotto and Cooperativa Pio La Torre in San Giuseppe Jato, in the province of Palermo. Cooperatives Rita Atria and Beppe Montana, have also been provided with two state-of-the-art New Holland tractors. In addition, the Brand will support the purchase of advanced equipment, such as an innovative seeder designed for organic farming, with the aim of improving the cooperatives’ productivity and efficiency through the use of state-of-the-art technologies enabling Agriculture 4.0 practices.