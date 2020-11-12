Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that InCoR Holdings Limited (“InCoR”) has agreed to convert its convertible debenture of the Company (the “InCoR Debenture”) in the principal amount of $1,000,000, as of November 11, 2020. Additionally, Springhill Investments Ltd. (“Springhill”) has agreed to convert its convertible debenture of the Company (the “Springhill Debenture”) in the principal amount of $500,000, as of November 11, 2020.



Each of the InCor Debenture and Springhill Debenture (together, the “Debentures”) is convertible into units of the Company (“Units”), at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a deemed price of $0.05 per Warrant, for a period of five years from the date of conversion. As a result of the conversion of the Debentures, the Company will issue a total of 20,000,000 Units to InCoR, in accordance with the terms of the InCor Debenture and a total of 10,000,000 Units to Springhill, in accordance with the terms of the Springhill Debenture.