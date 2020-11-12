 

Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan Extension

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that InCoR Holdings Limited (“InCoR”) has agreed to convert its convertible debenture of the Company (the “InCoR Debenture”) in the principal amount of $1,000,000, as of November 11, 2020. Additionally, Springhill Investments Ltd. (“Springhill”) has agreed to convert its convertible debenture of the Company (the “Springhill Debenture”) in the principal amount of $500,000, as of November 11, 2020.

Each of the InCor Debenture and Springhill Debenture (together, the “Debentures”) is convertible into units of the Company (“Units”), at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a deemed price of $0.05 per Warrant, for a period of five years from the date of conversion. As a result of the conversion of the Debentures, the Company will issue a total of 20,000,000 Units to InCoR, in accordance with the terms of the InCor Debenture and a total of 10,000,000 Units to Springhill, in accordance with the terms of the Springhill Debenture.

The Company has also agreed to issue 3,800,000 Shares at a price of $0.05 per Share in settlement of outstanding debt of approximately $190,000 (the “Shares for Debt Transaction”), owing to certain arm’s length and non-arm’s length parties (together, the “Creditors”).

Greg Andrews, President/CEO states: “We appreciate the support that InCoR and Springhill are providing Search with their early conversion of these debentures. These conversions strengthen our balance sheet with the elimination of these liabilities, and interest costs associated with the debentures. In addition, we thank certain creditors for their shares for debt transactions, which helps preserve our current cash position.”

The conversion of the InCor Debenture constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) because InCoR is a “Control Person” of the Company. Additionally, the issuance of Shares to certain Creditors pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of MI 61-101 as certain Creditors are related parties of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in Sections 5.5.(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the transactions does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

Seite 1 von 4
Search Minerals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan Extension VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that InCoR Holdings Limited (“InCoR”) has agreed to convert its convertible debenture of the Company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Search Minerals and USA Rare Earth Enter Into Technical Collaboration Framework Agreement
28.10.20
Search Minerals Outlines Two Deposits at FOX MEADOW Critical Rare Earth Element Mineralized Zone in SE Labrador
22.10.20
Search Minerals Expands the SILVER FOX High Grade Zirconium-Hafnium (REE) Mineralized Zone, SE Labrador
20.10.20
Search Minerals Reports Assays From 2020 Exploration Program at AWESOME FOX CREE Project in SE Labrador
13.10.20
Search Minerals Updates 2020 Exploration Program in SE Labrador