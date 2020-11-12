 

Loop Insights to Launch UKLIPZ, First Ever Artificial Intelligence Verified Mobile Video Review Platform for Consumers and Brands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space is pleased to announce the January 2021 launch of UKLIPZ, the first ever platform that enables consumers to create verified reviews using mobile video that can also be used, purchased or analyzed by brands and retailers to drive further engagement and sales. UKLIPZ was acquired by Loop on September 16th, 2019.

Loop Insights CEO, Rob Anson, stated, "The long-awaited integration of UKLIPZ into our product stack is a very important milestone for Loop due to the significant strength it adds to our offering and the disruption it creates in the massive but problematic consumer review industry. We have already begun discussions with key brands and retailers and believe UKLIPZ will become both a very significant new stream of revenue and valuable asset in 2021."

THE PROBLEM – AMAZON AND WALMART FLOODED WITH FAKE REVIEWS DURING PANDEMIC

On October 19th, Bloomberg News reported that approximately 42% of 720 million Amazon reviews assessed by monitoring service Fakespot were unreliable, while approximately 36% of Walmart.com reviews assessed by Fakespot during the same period were fake.

THE SOLUTION – LOOP ACCESS TO TRANSACTIONS AUTHENTICATES CONSUMER REVIEWS

Customer reviews have become the cornerstone of every retail and e-commerce platform because 63% of customers are more likely to purchase from a site with user reviews. In 2019, YELP, the business review site, generated over $USD 1.01 Billion in revenue.

Loop has the ability to access 100% of all transactions both in-store and online, where our technology is deployed through either our IoT device Fobi (i.e., TELUS IoT marketplace customers) or our POS integration partners such as Vend, Shopify, and others.

As a result of this transparency, Loop can validate the authenticity of consumer reviews posted on the UKLIPZ platform. This unique ability provides a strong differentiator regarding any other deemed competitive platforms in the marketplace today.

UKLIPZ is set to disrupt the social, video marketing, and review industry, which is expected to reach $52B USD by 2023, according to Statista.

THE ADVANTAGES FOR BRANDS AND CONSUMERS

For brands, UKLIPZ will simplify the process of sourcing, creating, curating, and licensing authentic customer reviews. Furthermore, UKLIPZ offers brands real-time measurable attribution for hyper-local, regional, and national campaign performance metrics. Moreover, it can provide brands with digital focus groups and product testing campaigns, as well as target and seek out reviews from specific audiences based on demographics and interests.

