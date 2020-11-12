 

BiomX Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Announces Expanded Portfolio of Phage Therapy Candidates

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today reported financial results and a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“BiomX continues to lead in the field of phage therapy by implementing proprietary processes for accelerated development,” commented Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Our novel BOLT platform, which is the result of an accumulated five years of technological development, significantly reduces the time required to reach clinical proof-of-concept. The improved efficiency of this platform allows us to expand our portfolio with two significant new programs without affecting our projected cash runway.”

Continued Mr. Solomon, “This expansion includes near term opportunities with phage therapy candidates. We expect clinical proof of concept results in patients for cystic fibrosis and atopic dermatitis by the end of 2021 and mid-2022, respectively. Improvements in R&D also allow for the consolidation of our inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) programs. We now have one improved, broad host range product candidate, BX003, targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae, a potential pathogen implicated in both diseases to be developed for both indications. The consolidation of these programs results in an updated timeline for Phase 1b/2a results with BX003 expected in mid-2022. In addition, we expect data from a planned Phase 2 cosmetic clinical study in acne-prone skin in the second quarter of 2021.”

About the BOLT Platform

The newly unveiled BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) R&D platform enables BiomX to rapidly develop, manufacture and formulate a phage treatment targeting a given pathogenic bacteria. The platform allows BiomX to conduct an initial clinical proof of concept study in patients (Phase 2 results) within approximately 12-18 months of project initiation1. The ability to move quickly into clinical development is also driven by the strong safety profile of naturally-occurring phage, as corroborated by regulatory guidance provided to BiomX by the FDA as relating to its IBD program, allowing the Company to bypass safety studies and studies in healthy volunteers and to proceed directly to patient studies.

