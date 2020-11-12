Zomedica Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or “Company”) today reported consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

Zomedica recorded net loss and comprehensive loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 of approximately $5.0 million, or $0.01 per share, and approximately $12.7 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of approximately $2.8 million or $0.03 per share, and approximately $17.0 million, or $0.16 per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Research and development expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $2.7 million, compared to approximately $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of approximately $1.7 million, or 181%. The increase primarily resulted from a milestone expense of $2.0 million pursuant to our development and supply agreement with Qorvo Biotechnologies, LLC. (“Qorvo”), offset in part by decreases in contracted expenditures, supplies, regulatory fees and consulting fees of approximately $237,000.

Research and development expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $7.2 million, compared to approximately $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of approximately $2.3 million, or 25%. The decrease primarily was due to a reduction in general research and development activity as we continue to focus on TRUFORMATM activities and is more specifically related to contracted expenditures, milestone expenses, salaries, bonus and benefits, supplies, and consulting fees as compared to the commensurate period in 2019.

General and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $1.3 million, compared to approximately $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of approximately $42,000, or 3%. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in travel and accommodation, marketing and investor relations, and other expenses of approximately $316,000, offset in part by increases in regulatory fees, rent expense, which is related to the reclassification of right-of-use asset expense from amortization to rent, salaries, bonus and benefits, insurance and office expense of approximately $274,000.