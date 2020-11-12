EV Battery Tech Signs Definitive Agreement to Supply a $100M EcoVille Development Project with ESS Solutions for Renewable Energy, Buildings and EV Charging Stations

Pursuant to the Agreement, EV Battery Tech has been engaged by EcoVille as the exclusive provider of ESS solutions for its Squamish development’s renewable energy generation systems and buildings. EV Battery Tech has also been engaged to supply “Smart” charging stations to be installed in the development and provide services such as real-time monitoring. The Agreement lays out an implementation and roll-out plan for each phase of the EcoVille Squamish project. The project is expected to generate sales of ESS and EV Charging products supplied through the application of the Company’s technology.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) ( CSE: ACDC ) is pleased to announce that on November 10, 2020 it entered into an agreement with Squamish EcoVille Ltd. dba EcoVille Ltd. (“ Eco V ille ”), to provide energy storage system (ESS) and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for their upcoming carbon-neutral, self-sufficient eco-community (the “ Agreement ”).

About the EcoVille Development

EcoVille develops eco-communities by bringing together innovative technologies that enable communities to achieve self-sufficiency and carbon neutrality. Currently, EcoVille is developing projects in Squamish and Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We are not looking to be just a developer, but a community builder that harmonizes with surrounding nature, and generates a learning environment for individuals to understand our options to reduce our impact on the climate.” commented Geoff Forrester, a Senior Member of EcoVille’s leadership team.

“We are very excited to work with EV Battery Tech. Their technology fits perfectly into our scope to have a clean, sustainable community and their solutions are more cost-effective than our alternatives. We believe this is the beginning of a long and fruitful business relationship” continued Mr. Forrester.

Carbon-Neutral Eco-Community - Batteries Included !

Buildings

EcoVille intends to create some of the worlds most eco-friendly buildings by implementing the appropriate technologies. EV Battery Tech will play a large role by providing ESS solutions enabling buildings to source power from renewable sources and deploy energy reliably throughout the day. The ESS solutions will be powered by the Company’s patented Battery Management System (BMS) which has revolutionary features such as real-time monitoring and remote maintenance.