 

EV Battery Tech Signs Definitive Agreement to Supply a $100M EcoVille Development Project with ESS Solutions for Renewable Energy, Buildings and EV Charging Stations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 12:30  |  85   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce that on November 10, 2020 it entered into an agreement with Squamish EcoVille Ltd. dba EcoVille Ltd. (“EcoVille”), to provide energy storage system (ESS) and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for their upcoming carbon-neutral, self-sufficient eco-community (the “Agreement”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, EV Battery Tech has been engaged by EcoVille as the exclusive provider of ESS solutions for its Squamish development’s renewable energy generation systems and buildings. EV Battery Tech has also been engaged to supply “Smart” charging stations to be installed in the development and provide services such as real-time monitoring. The Agreement lays out an implementation and roll-out plan for each phase of the EcoVille Squamish project. The project is expected to generate sales of ESS and EV Charging products supplied through the application of the Company’s technology.

About the EcoVille Development

EcoVille develops eco-communities by bringing together innovative technologies that enable communities to achieve self-sufficiency and carbon neutrality. Currently, EcoVille is developing projects in Squamish and Vancouver, British Columbia.

We are not looking to be just a developer, but a community builder that harmonizes with surrounding nature, and generates a learning environment for individuals to understand our options to reduce our impact on the climate. commented Geoff Forrester, a Senior Member of EcoVille’s leadership team.

We are very excited to work with EV Battery Tech. Their technology fits perfectly into our scope to have a clean, sustainable community and their solutions are more cost-effective than our alternatives. We believe this is the beginning of a long and fruitful business relationship” continued Mr. Forrester.

Carbon-Neutral Eco-Community - Batteries Included!

Buildings

EcoVille intends to create some of the worlds most eco-friendly buildings by implementing the appropriate technologies. EV Battery Tech will play a large role by providing ESS solutions enabling buildings to source power from renewable sources and deploy energy reliably throughout the day. The ESS solutions will be powered by the Company’s patented Battery Management System (BMS) which has revolutionary features such as real-time monitoring and remote maintenance.

Seite 1 von 3
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Battery Tech Signs Definitive Agreement to Supply a $100M EcoVille Development Project with ESS Solutions for Renewable Energy, Buildings and EV Charging Stations VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce that on November 10, 2020 it entered into an agreement with Squamish …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
EV Battery Tech Launches Battery Revival Program Based on Proprietary AI Technology
30.10.20
EV Battery Tech Closes Acquisition to Bring Patented BMS Technology to North America, South America, Europe and Africa