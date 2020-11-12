SFL - Preliminary Q3 2020 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 12, 2020. SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

67 th consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.15 per share

Received charter hire 1 of approximately $157 million in the quarter from the Company’s vessels and rigs, including $5.7 million of profit share

of $93 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $24.4 million adjusted EBITDA from wholly owned non-consolidated subsidiaries Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $206 million, excluding $22 million of cash in wholly owned non-consolidated subsidiaries



Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

«After the initial disruption in world trade following the COVID-19 outbreak, we are pleased to state that we have not had any material operational impact on our 84 vessels. We also note that several shipping markets are performing better, especially container and car carriers where we have reactivated vessels that were idle for a short period.

In light of the pending restructuring of Seadrill, the Board has decided to adjust the dividend to 15 cents and thereby effectively exclude all cash flow earned from offshore assets for the time being. The Board will continuously monitor the situation and possibly include contribution from the offshore assets again in future dividends when the Seadrill situation is resolved.

We remain careful and selective in our investment evaluation. With a diversified fleet of assets, our aim is to mitigate volatility by timing our investments in each sector through the market cycles and building significant charter backlog to support future distribution capacity. As a part of this effort, the Company is developing tools and policies today that ensure it will meet or exceed the coming emissions reduction targets for the maritime industry.»

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around December 30, to shareholders on record as of December 14, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be December 11, 2020.

