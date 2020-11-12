Global WholeHealth Partners Leads the Way in the Fight Against CoViD19, by Offering 15 Minute Rapid IgG/IgM Tests for Venous Blood, & Fingertip Blood (POC), and 90 Minute rtPCR Tests for CoViD19 With All the Tests Being FDA EUA Authorized

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp knowing that the next step in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2 is the Antigen test; Global has already filed with the FDA the PEUA Application # PEUA201789 for the Rapid 10 minute Nasal Antigen Test. Global's version of the Antigen test does not need a machine to read the Results.

San Clemente, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests. Global is planning to be able to offer an Antigen Rapid Test soon.”

By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector-borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector-borne diseases. Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results and empower healthcare professionals. For more details: https://gwhpcorp.com.