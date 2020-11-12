 

Global WholeHealth Partners Leads the Way in the Fight Against CoViD19, by Offering 15 Minute Rapid IgG/IgM Tests for Venous Blood, & Fingertip Blood (POC), and 90 Minute rtPCR Tests for CoViD19 With All the Tests Being FDA EUA Authorized

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 12:30  |  76   |   |   

San Clemente, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp knowing that the next step in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2 is the Antigen test; Global has already filed with the FDA the PEUA Application # PEUA201789 for the Rapid 10 minute Nasal Antigen Test. Global's version of the Antigen test does not need a machine to read the Results.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests. Global is planning to be able to offer an Antigen Rapid Test soon.”

By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector-borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector-borne diseases. Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results and empower healthcare professionals. For more details: https://gwhpcorp.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global WholeHealth Partners Leads the Way in the Fight Against CoViD19, by Offering 15 Minute Rapid IgG/IgM Tests for Venous Blood, & Fingertip Blood (POC), and 90 Minute rtPCR Tests for CoViD19 With All the Tests Being FDA EUA Authorized San Clemente, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2.  Global WholeHealth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) Announces It Now Offers the New FDA Cleared Fingerstick for Rapid COVID-19 Test Results in Minutes
29.10.20
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP): The Commentary for Submitting the (EUA) Application # PEUA201789 Date 09/14/2020: for the Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test as Mentioned in the 8K Filing on 09/15/20
22.10.20
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) Announces It Had Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application # PEUA201789 Date 09/14/2020: for the Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test as Mentioned in the 8K Filing on 09/15/20