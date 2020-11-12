Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that it will conduct a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Perry Pericleous, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 683-0508 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at http://www.express.com/investor and remain available for 90 days. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 3, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 10, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 and entering the replay pin number 8242308. In addition, an investor presentation of third quarter 2020 results will be available at http://www.express.com/investor at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on December 3, 2020.

About Express, Inc.:

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

