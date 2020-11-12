 

SQZ Biotech to Present at November Virtual Investor Conferences

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that Armon Sharei, PhD, chief executive officer of SQZ, and additional management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
 Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:20 pm EST
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
 Thursday, November 19, 2020
Presentation Time: 7:55 am EST/12:55 pm GMT
The live webcast of SQZ’s presentations can also be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the SQZ website. Replays of the webcast will be available on the SQZ website for 90 days following the event.

About SQZ Biotech

SQZ Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ has the unique ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what we believe to be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a range of diseases. SQZ has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and potentially improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches, with accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the elimination of preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays. Our goal is to use the SQZ approach to establish a new paradigm for cell therapies. The first therapeutic applications leverage SQZ’s ability to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements relating to upcoming events and presentations, our product candidates, preclinical or clinical trial timing, and preclinical or clinical data or results. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. The words ”may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 26, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of this date. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this press release, we have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

