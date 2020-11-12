 

Armed Forces Services Corporation (AFSC) Rebrands as Magellan Federal

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced the official rebrand of Armed Forces Services Corporation (AFSC) to Magellan Federal. The rebranding initiative positions Magellan Federal to effectively communicate its value and differentiation, and showcase the full breadth of capabilities to its target market.

“As we transition to Magellan Federal and leave behind the AFSC brand, we will continue to put individuals and their families at the center of our services, and deliver quality solutions with compassion, respect and dignity,” said Oscar Montes, chief executive officer, Magellan Federal. “In solidifying our identity as Magellan Federal, we remain a strong partner to our military and Federal customers, bringing next-generation, innovative solutions to the table.”

In 2016, Magellan Healthcare, Inc., acquired AFSC as a wholly-owned subsidiary, increasing both organizations’ capabilities and experience. Over the past four years, the combined Federal Government contract teams under Magellan Healthcare, Inc. have operated under a business unit identified as Magellan Federal. Magellan Federal has over 3,000 employees delivering services on more than 250 bases, installations, and agencies around the world. 

The new brand will encompass the exceptional services and experience of AFSC and the expanded resources and capabilities of Magellan Healthcare. As Magellan Federal, more can be offered to its employees, clients, and ultimately, the deserving military and federal families that they serve. Magellan Federal is a registered d/b/a of AFSC.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

