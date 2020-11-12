 

Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS Solution Introduced in Five Additional Markets

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today announced that Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, the unified communications solution offering team messaging, video meetings, and cloud PBX is expanding availability to five of the largest economies in Europe in December – Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

With the addition of these five new countries, Avaya Cloud Office has expanded its global market presence to 12 countries since its U.S. launch in March, with additional markets planned for 2021. Today’s announcement comes just weeks after Avaya and RingCentral announced the general availability of Avaya Cloud Office in Ireland, France, and the Netherlands.

“The ongoing global rollout of Avaya Cloud Office is proceeding rapidly in response to high levels of partner and customer interest, and our efforts to meet that demand,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. “Today’s announcement brings greater opportunities for European businesses to leverage a compelling UCaaS solution that meets the new needs of a mobile and distributed workforce. Avaya Cloud Office is becoming an important pillar in a meaningful number of our customers’ digital transformation strategies, many of which have been significantly accelerated as the world continues to adopt new ways of working. The solution delivers advanced communications features in a flexible and reliable package that meets increasingly varied business needs.”

Flexibility is a key draw for businesses adopting Avaya Cloud Office. According to the European Commission’s Summer 2020 Economic Forecast1, the euro area economy is expected to rebound from 2020 and grow by 6.1 percent in 2021. Avaya Cloud Office helps to reduce business uncertainty associated with fluctuating economic forecasts with scalability, migration tools, enhanced devices support, and advanced telephony management among other capabilities.

“Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis of the European UCaaS market finds that European businesses are expected to become increasingly distributed due to a growing number of remote and mobile workers, as well as expanding customer bases, reseller channels and supply chains across multiple countries and regions,” said Elka Popova, Vice President – Information & Communications Technologies, Frost & Sullivan. “This trend will drive demand for flexible technology consumption models, mobility, and advanced collaboration tools. In fact, 83% of global IT/telecom investment decision makers responding to a Frost & Sullivan survey report that they will have moved parts or all of their enterprise telephony workloads to the cloud by 2021. Avaya Cloud Office may provide considerable value to businesses looking to adopt feature-rich, flexible cloud solutions to improve business continuity and boost collaboration across distributed teams.”

