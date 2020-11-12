 

Utz Brands to Acquire ON THE BORDER Tortilla Chips

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 12:30  |  95   |   |   

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced that its subsidiaries Utz Quality Foods, LLC (“UQF”) and Heron Holding Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Truco Enterprises (“Truco”), a leading seller of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the ON THE BORDER (“OTB”) brand, from Insignia Capital Group for a total purchase price of $480 million, subject to a customary post-closing purchase price adjustment. The acquisition includes all rights to the ON THE BORDER trademarks for use in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of snack food products in the United States and certain other international markets. The transaction represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 9.2x estimated fiscal 202 Truco Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million excluding estimated synergies, and 8.4x estimated fiscal 2020 Truco Adjusted EBITDA including run-rate cost synergies of at least $5 million, in each case including approximately $20 million in net present value from expected tax assets resulting from the transaction. Utz expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2021 and beyond. The transaction is expected to close in December 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

The ON THE BORDER brand provides Utz a growing Power Brand with significant scale in the attractive $6.2 billion retail sales tortilla chip sub-category, the #2 sub-category in salty snacks behind potato chips, as well as a meaningful presence in salsa, queso, and dips, and a strong innovation pipeline. The transaction also strengthens Utz’s national geographic footprint, with the majority of OTB’s sales in Expansion and Emerging geographies, and enhances the Company’s presence in the Mass and Club retail channels where OTB has a strong position. Utz plans to use its robust sales, manufacturing, and distribution platform to expand ON THE BORDER tortilla chips, salsa, and queso further into channels where OTB is under-penetrated, including Grocery and Convenience, and to increase marketing and innovation investments behind the brand.

