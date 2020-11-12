 

Farfetch to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences.

Elliot Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at:

  • Bank of America Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference, Thursday November 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual European Technology, Media & Telecoms Conference, Friday November 20, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference, Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time
  • UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, Monday December 7, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. Eastern Time

Luís Teixeira, Chief Operations Officer, will present at:

  • Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference, Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

To access the live audio webcasts of each presentation, please visit http://farfetchinvestors.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live events at the same website.

About Farfetch
 Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch’s additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

