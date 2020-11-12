 

Dollar General Corporation Announces Webcast of its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter on December 3, 2020.

In connection with the release, Todd Vasos, chief executive officer, Jeff Owen, chief operating officer, and John Garratt, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on December 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET.

To participate via telephone, please call (877) 407-0890 at least 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference ID is 13711997. There will also be a live webcast of the call available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events, Events & Presentations.” A replay of the conference call will be available through December 31, 2020, and will be accessible via webcast replay or by calling (877) 660-6853. The conference ID for the telephonic replay is 13711997.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day! by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,720 stores in 46 states as of July 31, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

