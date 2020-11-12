NovaBay Announces Consumer Launch of CelleRx Clinical Reset

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the consumer launch of Clinical Reset, an FDA-cleared skincare product proven to help clean and reduce the buildup of bacteria on facial skin. A patented spray solution, Clinical Reset creates a new category in beauty products by disrupting the layer of bacteria that settles and grows on the face, yet is a gentle way to get skin back to a healthy baseline to heal itself and to better absorb skincare products.

CelleRx Clinical Reset (Photo: Business Wire)

The Clinical Reset product is being launched under NovaBay’s existing CelleRx brand and is initially available to consumers on cellerx.com. Broader distribution is expected in the future.

Unlike many other skincare products, Clinical Reset is medical grade and made in the United States. It is formulated with NovaBay’s patented, pure, prescription-grade hypochlorous acid (HOCl), the same molecule produced by the human body’s immune system to fight infection and heal wounds. Clinical Reset is the only bleach-free HOCl skincare product on the market today. It keeps the skin’s natural barrier intact, which when out of balance can allow acne, rosacea and infection to set in. Clinical Reset is complementary to a daily beauty regime for use on clean skin or over makeup.

Spritzing the face with Clinical Reset can replace or augment a morning cleanse for dry sensitive skin, reduce bacteria after exercising, calm skin following microdermabrasion and other aesthetic facial procedures, combat environment aggressors or disinfect facial masks before or after use.

NovaBay CEO Justin Hall said, “Prior to this consumer launch, our marketing of CelleRx focused on medical professionals only. With the rebranding, we intend to leverage new consumer focused messaging and the product's pharmaceutical pedigree in robust social media and print advertising campaigns marketing CelleRx Clinical Reset in the beauty industry. As we explored ways to expand the use of our patented, pure hypochlorous acid, we were fortunate to partner with Sarah Rutson in launching Clinical Reset. This opportunity allows us to expand into the beauty category, while capitalizing on years of research and development.”