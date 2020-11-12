 

NovaBay Announces Consumer Launch of CelleRx Clinical Reset

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 12:50  |  76   |   |   

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the consumer launch of Clinical Reset, an FDA-cleared skincare product proven to help clean and reduce the buildup of bacteria on facial skin. A patented spray solution, Clinical Reset creates a new category in beauty products by disrupting the layer of bacteria that settles and grows on the face, yet is a gentle way to get skin back to a healthy baseline to heal itself and to better absorb skincare products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005362/en/

CelleRx Clinical Reset (Photo: Business Wire)

CelleRx Clinical Reset (Photo: Business Wire)

The Clinical Reset product is being launched under NovaBay’s existing CelleRx brand and is initially available to consumers on cellerx.com. Broader distribution is expected in the future.

Unlike many other skincare products, Clinical Reset is medical grade and made in the United States. It is formulated with NovaBay’s patented, pure, prescription-grade hypochlorous acid (HOCl), the same molecule produced by the human body’s immune system to fight infection and heal wounds. Clinical Reset is the only bleach-free HOCl skincare product on the market today. It keeps the skin’s natural barrier intact, which when out of balance can allow acne, rosacea and infection to set in. Clinical Reset is complementary to a daily beauty regime for use on clean skin or over makeup.

Spritzing the face with Clinical Reset can replace or augment a morning cleanse for dry sensitive skin, reduce bacteria after exercising, calm skin following microdermabrasion and other aesthetic facial procedures, combat environment aggressors or disinfect facial masks before or after use.

NovaBay CEO Justin Hall said, “Prior to this consumer launch, our marketing of CelleRx focused on medical professionals only. With the rebranding, we intend to leverage new consumer focused messaging and the product's pharmaceutical pedigree in robust social media and print advertising campaigns marketing CelleRx Clinical Reset in the beauty industry. As we explored ways to expand the use of our patented, pure hypochlorous acid, we were fortunate to partner with Sarah Rutson in launching Clinical Reset. This opportunity allows us to expand into the beauty category, while capitalizing on years of research and development.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NovaBay Announces Consumer Launch of CelleRx Clinical Reset NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the consumer launch of Clinical Reset, an FDA-cleared skincare product proven to help clean and reduce the buildup of bacteria on facial skin. A patented spray solution, Clinical Reset …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity