BioElectronics Earns CE Mark for the ActiPatch and RecoveryRx -- Drug-Free Pain Therapy Devices

The ActiPatch is indicated for the treatment of general musculoskeletal/soft-tissue pain, while the RecoveryRx is indicated for the treatment of postoperative pain. These wearable devices can now be sold over the counter in 33 European Union (EU) countries, and many other non-EU countries like Australia that recognize the CE mark.

Keith Nalepka, VP Sales and Marketing for BioElectronics, said: “This is the latest in a series of wins for the Company. The CE mark will allow us to resume fulfilling substantial orders for existing international partners, and close pending deals that were contingent on the CE mark. We are excited that 2021 will be a great year of sales for the Company.”

The certification for the CE mark is valid until May 2024, and the Company’s updated quality management system will ensure prompt recertification.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx Therapy for postoperative pain and chronic wound care.

