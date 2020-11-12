 

BioElectronics Earns CE Mark for the ActiPatch and RecoveryRx -- Drug-Free Pain Therapy Devices

Opens the Sales Market for 33+ Additional Countries

FREDERICK, MD, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL), www.bielcorp.com is pleased to announce that it has received the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for its ActiPatch and RecoveryRx Pulsed Shortwave Therapy (PSWT) medical devices.

The ActiPatch is indicated for the treatment of general musculoskeletal/soft-tissue pain, while the RecoveryRx is indicated for the treatment of postoperative pain. These wearable devices can now be sold over the counter in 33 European Union (EU) countries, and many other non-EU countries like Australia that recognize the CE mark.

Keith Nalepka, VP Sales and Marketing for BioElectronics, said: “This is the latest in a series of wins for the Company. The CE mark will allow us to resume fulfilling substantial orders for existing international partners, and close pending deals that were contingent on the CE mark. We are excited that 2021 will be a great year of sales for the Company.”

The certification for the CE mark is valid until May 2024, and the Company’s updated quality management system will ensure prompt recertification.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx Therapy for postoperative pain and chronic wound care.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this email contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this email are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

