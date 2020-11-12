Kerr Mines and Star Royalties Announce US$18 Million Project Financing for Restart of the Copperstone Gold Mine

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTC: KERMF) (“Kerr” or the “Company”) and Star Royalties Ltd. (“Star Royalties”) are very pleased to jointly announce the execution of a definitive US$18,000,000 gold purchase and sale agreement (“Streaming Agreement”) to finance the restart of underground operations and gold production at the Copperstone Gold Mine (“Copperstone”) in Arizona, USA.



Giulio T. Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer of Kerr, stated: “This Streaming Agreement provides the required project financing to restart gold production at our Copperstone Gold Mine, which is targeted for Q4-2021. We are extremely pleased to be undertaking this financing transaction with Star Royalties, which has a seasoned team of mining professionals that will prove to be a valued partner as we advance Copperstone to production. With the extensive project evaluation undertaken by Star Royalties, we believe this streaming transaction further validates the value we have identified at Copperstone by way of our recent optimization efforts. We also note that we will be progressing the restart of operations under a whole ore leach processing scenario which will result in increased gold recoveries and production versus a floatation processing scenario.”

Alex Pernin, Chief Executive Officer of Star Royalties, commented: “We are proud to announce our partnership transaction with Kerr to advance the restart of Copperstone. We have structured a mutually beneficial streaming arrangement which should translate to a win-win outcome for both parties’ shareholders. This gold stream will provide for significant, near-term cash flow from a highly prospective deposit in a world-class jurisdiction. We look forward to the successful restart at Copperstone and to its exploration upside under Kerr’s experienced and knowledgeable management team.”

The US$18 million advance payment under the Streaming Agreement will be provided in three equal installments, with the first US$6 million installment to be advanced on the initial closing, which is expected to take place on or before November 20, 2020. The remaining two tranches will be advanced at the request of Kerr as it incurs expenditures for the restart of Copperstone Gold Mine Project with US$6 million on or before February 28, 2021 and a further US$6 million on or before April 30, 2021.