 

Eventus Systems to provide trade surveillance, AML transaction monitoring for BitMEX

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Cryptocurrency products platform to deploy Validus solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., an award-winning global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that 100x Group, the holding structure for BitMEX, has selected Eventus to support BitMEX's trade surveillance and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) transaction monitoring. BitMEX, a cryptocurrency products trading platform, will deploy the cloud-based version of the Eventus Validus platform within the next few weeks.

Eventus provides trade surveillance for many leading digital asset exchanges, in addition to market participants in numerous other asset classes, including equities, futures, options, foreign exchange and fixed income.

Malcolm Wright, Chief Compliance Officer of 100x Group, said: "The selection of Eventus to support our critical trade surveillance and AML functions is a key part of our plans to mature our compliance capabilities, with a vision of leading the industry on best practice crypto-asset compliance. Eventus has extensive subject matter expertise and experience not only with digital asset exchanges but also within the traditional financial sector. Choosing Eventus is part of our ongoing commitment to achieve this vision as we execute signature initiatives like our User Verification Programme."

Wright also chairs the Advisory Council and AML Working Group at Global Digital Finance, an industry-led initiative in defining codes of conduct and best practices for the virtual asset industry.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "BitMEX has taken a variety of important steps over the past year to enhance its commitment to market integrity. We're pleased to play a critical role in helping the exchange bolster its AML and surveillance capabilities through our robust, efficient Validus platform."

Eventus offered rapid deployment for operating the solution on-premise, flexibility in building and adapting the BitMEX platform's own rule sets, machine learning and high levels of ongoing support.

About Eventus Systems
Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635481/Eventus_Systems_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eventus Systems to provide trade surveillance, AML transaction monitoring for BitMEX Cryptocurrency products platform to deploy Validus solution AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Eventus Systems, Inc., an award-winning global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added
Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower ...
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
ElectrifAi Offers New Machine Learning Models for Amazon SageMaker
Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ ...
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving ...
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
Community Based Marketing (CBM) guide launched by Guild to address 'stale and ineffective' B2B ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods