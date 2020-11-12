Eventus Systems to provide trade surveillance, AML transaction monitoring for BitMEX

Eventus provides trade surveillance for many leading digital asset exchanges, in addition to market participants in numerous other asset classes, including equities, futures, options, foreign exchange and fixed income.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , an award-winning global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that 100x Group, the holding structure for BitMEX, has selected Eventus to support BitMEX's trade surveillance and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) transaction monitoring. BitMEX, a cryptocurrency products trading platform, will deploy the cloud-based version of the Eventus Validus platform within the next few weeks.

Malcolm Wright, Chief Compliance Officer of 100x Group , said: "The selection of Eventus to support our critical trade surveillance and AML functions is a key part of our plans to mature our compliance capabilities, with a vision of leading the industry on best practice crypto-asset compliance. Eventus has extensive subject matter expertise and experience not only with digital asset exchanges but also within the traditional financial sector. Choosing Eventus is part of our ongoing commitment to achieve this vision as we execute signature initiatives like our User Verification Programme."

Wright also chairs the Advisory Council and AML Working Group at Global Digital Finance, an industry-led initiative in defining codes of conduct and best practices for the virtual asset industry.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "BitMEX has taken a variety of important steps over the past year to enhance its commitment to market integrity. We're pleased to play a critical role in helping the exchange bolster its AML and surveillance capabilities through our robust, efficient Validus platform."

Eventus offered rapid deployment for operating the solution on-premise, flexibility in building and adapting the BitMEX platform's own rule sets, machine learning and high levels of ongoing support.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com.

