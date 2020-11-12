 

LumiThera Announces Ryan Montecucco as General Counsel

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company delivering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular disorders and diseases, today announced it has added Ryan Montecucco as General Counsel and Secretary. 

"We are very pleased to have Ryan join our team," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO. "Ryan has been associated with the company as outside counsel since its inception and brings a wealth of experience in the corporate legal and governance arenas. As LumiThera matures, bringing Ryan onto the team adds significant legal expertise and depth to take us to the next stage."

Prior to joining LumiThera, Ryan spent over 20 years in private practice advising both public and private companies in a multitude of corporate securities related transactions, some with individual valuations approaching one billion dollars. He has represented both domestic and international companies, serving as U.S. legal counsel to businesses located in Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, India, Israel, Russia, and Switzerland. Ryan has practiced at one of the world's largest law firms and founded and managed a boutique corporate law firm. Most recently, Ryan led the Seattle corporate practice group at a 300-attorney west coast firm. He has been named a "Super Lawyer" by Thomson Reuters. Ryan holds a B.A. in Business Administration (finance) from the University of Washington Foster School of Business and graduated from the Seattle University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree, magna cum laude.

"After witnessing LumiThera's impressive growth and accomplishments over the past seven years, I am excited for its future, and the future of patients facing vision loss from conditions for which there are currently no or limited treatment options," stated Ryan Montecucco.

About LumiThera Inc.
LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including dry AMD, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The company is a leader in the use of PBM for treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The company has developed the office based ValedaÒ Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists for medical treatment.

The Valeda Light Delivery System has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Economic Area only. Valeda is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

