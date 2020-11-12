 

DGAP-News Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approves the quarterly financial report as of 30 September 2020

DGAP-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approves the quarterly financial report as of 30 September 2020

12.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All economic indicators have substantially improved:

- Consolidated turnover of €908.3 million (+4.9%)

- EBITDA of €141.1 million (+3.6%)

- EBIT of €114.4 million (+5.3%)

- Pre-tax profit of €113.8 million (+5.6%)

- Positive Net Financial Position of €135.6 million.


Today, the Board of Directors of Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2020.

The Group's consolidated turnover in the first nine months of the year reached €908.3 million, an increase of 4.9% compared to €866.2 million recorded on 30 September 2019.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €141.1 million, an increase of 3.6% compared to the €136.2 million recorded in September 2019.

EBIT, from January to September, was €114.4 million, which is an increase of 5.3% compared to €108.6 million at September 2019.

Pre-tax profit, from January to September 2020, was €113.8 million (+5.6% compared to €107.7 million in 2019).

For the third quarter of the year, the Group's performance is equally positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €293.1 million, an increase of 0.2% compared to 2019.

EBITDA, from July to September 2020, was equal to €50.9 million, with an EBIT of €40.2 million and pre-tax profit of €38.6 million.

As at 30 September 2020, the Group's net financial position was positive at €135.6 million. The net financial position as at 30 June 2020 was positive for €122.6 million.

"Despite the difficulties related with the effects of the various lockdowns, Reply was able to achieve positive results in the first nine months of 2020, both in terms of turnover and margins; the third quarter was also characterised by an upward trend", said Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante after the Board of Directors meeting.

"This has allowed us to continue on our development path, both by expanding Reply's offering in North America and in Europe, and by investing in new skills, especially in areas such as the cloud, artificial intelligence applications, connected vehicles and solutions that support digitisation and automation of main business processes", continued Mario Rizzante.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Media Contacts

Fabio Zappelli
f.zappelli@reply.com
Tel. +39 011 771 1594

IR Contacts

Riccardo Lodigiani
r.lodigiani@reply.com
Tel. +39 011 771 1594
Michael Lueckenkoetter
m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com
Tel. +49 5241 5009 1017

 

November 12, 2020

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.


