CureVac : CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Suitable for Standard Fridge Temperature Logistics

CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Suitable for Standard Fridge Temperature Logistics 12.11.2020 / 13:00

- Data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate support at least three months of stability at +5 C (+41 F)

- Up to 24 hours of stability established at room temperature

- Potential to fulfil standard vaccine cold chain requirements, with positive impact on distribution, cost and wastage

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - November 12, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), announced today that its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, remained stable and within defined specifications for at least three months when stored at a standard refrigerator temperature of +5 C (+41 F) and up to 24 hours as ready-to-use vaccine when stored at room temperature.

"Transport and storage of vaccines requiring ultra-low temperature setups to keep them stable, has been the topic of intense discussions and concerns in terms of feasibility, added costs and wastage," said Dr. Florian von der Mülbe, Chief Production Officer of CureVac. "We are very encouraged by the emerging stability profile of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate compatible with standard fridge-temperature storage as well as a required room temperature application. This compatibility has the potential both to enable decentralized storage and to significantly facilitate large-scale vaccination efforts during the current pandemic."

Storage of sample material, as well as analytical testing of CVnCoV was performed under standard conditions defined by the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). Stability of the liquid drug product of CVnCoV was tested at the anticipated storage concentration and stored at +5 C (+41 F) as well as below -60 C (-76 F) .