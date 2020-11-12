DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference MC Services AG is media partner of the 22nd German Equity Forum 2020 12.11.2020 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich and Düsseldorf, November 12, 2020: MC Services AG, an international agency for investor relations and public relations, supports the German Equity Forum 2020 as central press and media coordinator.

The conference organized by the German Stock Exchange will take place from November 16-18, 2020 in a virtual setting. It is Europe's largest independent capital market event and is expected to achieve the excellent number of participants of the previous year with about 250 registered companies and approx. 4,500 1on1 meetings in its first virtual edition. Additionally, this year over 1,000 investors will participate.

As the central matching platform in the financial community, the German Equity Forum connects German and international companies of all sectors, as well as institutional investors, analysts and investors from the private equity and venture capital industry sector. MC Services invites selected journalists to attend the corporate presentations as well as the Forum program and arranges interviews with participating senior management members.

"We are excited to accompany the organizers and all participants of the conference in this first virtual edition of German Equity Forum", said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services AG. "In light of the continuing pandemic, the maintenance of strong relationships between companies, financial players and media are of enormous importance. Therefore, we are highly committed to arrange stimulating conversations as in the previous years. We are convinced that all participants continue to benefit from the event without having to leave the safety of their familiar working environment."

The German Equity Forum provides a networking-platform for representatives from companies of different sectors and the financial community for more than 20 years. The three-day-program, next to the virtual press lounge, offers the opportunity to arrange interviews, a conference program build of current topics relevant to the capital market, 1on1s and company presentations. On Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of the "Venture Track", interesting young and private companies from various industries and, for the first time, also VC funds will take the center stage by presenting their business models.

For more information on the event program, please visit the event website.

About MC Services

MC Services AG is an international consultancy for public, as well as investor relations. A strong team of experts in finance, media, and communication and their extensive experience in the finance sector positions MC Services as one of the leading agencies in Europe. Among the long-standing clients are international listed, and private companies, venture capital firms as well as investment companies. Entrenched as a bridgehead between companies and financial markets, MC Services provides extensive services all around public, as well as investor relations and financial transactions. MC Services is located in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London, and Boston.

Contact

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

T: +49 89 210 228 0

E-Mail: ekf@mc-services.eu

www.mc-services.eu

12.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1147743 12.11.2020