 

DGAP-News MC Services AG is media partner of the 22nd German Equity Forum 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference
MC Services AG is media partner of the 22nd German Equity Forum 2020

12.11.2020 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press Release

MC Services AG is media partner of the 22nd German Equity Forum 2020

Munich and Düsseldorf, November 12, 2020: MC Services AG, an international agency for investor relations and public relations, supports the German Equity Forum 2020 as central press and media coordinator.

The conference organized by the German Stock Exchange will take place from November 16-18, 2020 in a virtual setting. It is Europe's largest independent capital market event and is expected to achieve the excellent number of participants of the previous year with about 250 registered companies and approx. 4,500 1on1 meetings in its first virtual edition. Additionally, this year over 1,000 investors will participate.

As the central matching platform in the financial community, the German Equity Forum connects German and international companies of all sectors, as well as institutional investors, analysts and investors from the private equity and venture capital industry sector. MC Services invites selected journalists to attend the corporate presentations as well as the Forum program and arranges interviews with participating senior management members.

"We are excited to accompany the organizers and all participants of the conference in this first virtual edition of German Equity Forum", said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services AG. "In light of the continuing pandemic, the maintenance of strong relationships between companies, financial players and media are of enormous importance. Therefore, we are highly committed to arrange stimulating conversations as in the previous years. We are convinced that all participants continue to benefit from the event without having to leave the safety of their familiar working environment."

The German Equity Forum provides a networking-platform for representatives from companies of different sectors and the financial community for more than 20 years. The three-day-program, next to the virtual press lounge, offers the opportunity to arrange interviews, a conference program build of current topics relevant to the capital market, 1on1s and company presentations. On Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of the "Venture Track", interesting young and private companies from various industries and, for the first time, also VC funds will take the center stage by presenting their business models.

For more information on the event program, please visit the event website.

About MC Services
MC Services AG is an international consultancy for public, as well as investor relations. A strong team of experts in finance, media, and communication and their extensive experience in the finance sector positions MC Services as one of the leading agencies in Europe. Among the long-standing clients are international listed, and private companies, venture capital firms as well as investment companies. Entrenched as a bridgehead between companies and financial markets, MC Services provides extensive services all around public, as well as investor relations and financial transactions. MC Services is located in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London, and Boston.

Contact

Anne Hennecke
MC Services AG
T: +49 89 210 228 0
E-Mail: ekf@mc-services.eu
www.mc-services.eu


12.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1147743  12.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147743&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MC Services AG is media partner of the 22nd German Equity Forum 2020 DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference MC Services AG is media partner of the 22nd German Equity Forum 2020 12.11.2020 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press ReleaseMC Services AG is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Deutliches Umsatzwachstum im dritten Quartal: EBITDA annähernd auf Vorjahresniveau
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG erzielt von Januar bis September 2020 trotz Coronakrise 23 Prozent ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...