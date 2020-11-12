Schrödinger, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

“We are executing on our strategic plan across every area of our business,” said Schrödinger CEO Ramy Farid, Ph.D. “We’re excited about the strong growth we’ve seen in our software business and the rapid progress of our internal and collaborative programs to discover and develop therapeutics.”

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 29% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Software revenue was $22.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 42% over the third quarter in 2019. Drug discovery revenue was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decline of 24% versus the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit reached $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 43% over the third quarter in 2019. Software gross margin was 81% in the third quarter, unchanged versus the third quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $30.7 million, an increase of 40% over the third quarter of 2019.

Other income, which includes gains on equity investments and changes in fair value of such investments, was $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus a loss of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Other income for the third quarter of 2020 included an $18.0 million non-cash gain from our equity in Relay Therapeutics which completed its IPO in July 2020.

Net income, after adjusting for non-controlling interests, was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Schrödinger ended the third quarter of 2020 with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $599.5 million, an increase of $315.0 million from the end of the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of net proceeds of $325.6 million from the equity financing in the third quarter.

“In the third quarter, we continued the excellent momentum across our business established in the first half of 2020,” said Schrödinger CFO Joel Lebowitz. “With our strong balance sheet and growing revenue, we believe we are well-positioned to continue to invest in R&D and execute on all elements of our strategy.”

Third Quarter Business Update

Driving growth in our Software business

42% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020, driven by growth in both Life Sciences and Materials Science revenue

Increased Financial resources

Raised $325.6 million of net proceeds from an equity follow-on offering

Ending cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities for the third quarter were $599.5 million

Advancing internal discovery programs and pipeline progress

Expect to initiate IND enabling studies in 2021 on most advanced internal programs

Presenting data on our MALT 1 inhibitor program at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition; progressing research in single agent and combination studies targeting B-cell lymphomas

Advancing the underlying science of our platform and methods

Several scientific publications describing and validating our differentiated computational platform Improved methods for accurately modeling the relative binding free energies of metalloenzyme inhibitors Improved approaches to optimize binding selectivity Validation and extension of our technologies to more comprehensively support macrocycle design and optimization



“We are very pleased with the significant progress we have made this year on our software business, our drug discovery collaborations and our internal pipeline,” said Dr. Farid. “Our ongoing commitment to advance the science underlying our industry-leading physics-based computational platform to achieve new breakthroughs will drive our continued success.”

Business Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

While we did not see material impacts to our business from the COVID-19 pandemic during the first nine months of 2020, we have identified certain market risks that, if they materialize, could affect the growth of our software business and the timing of our drug discovery revenues for at least the remainder of 2020. Some of our software customers may experience increasing budgetary pressures, which may cause them to delay or reduce purchases. In addition, our sales force has limited in-person interactions, and their ability to attend industry conferences and events that promote and expand knowledge of our company and platform has been hampered. Relative to our drug discovery programs, certain programs, particularly ones that are in clinical studies or preparing to enter clinical studies, could be delayed which could result in delays in achieving milestones and related revenue. While there remains uncertainty about the extent of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not envision a long-term impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to execute on our long-term strategy.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Software products and services $ 22,861 $ 16,118 $ 67,573 $ 49,205 Drug discovery 2,936 3,842 7,490 10,506 Total revenues 25,797 19,960 75,063 59,711 Cost of revenues: Software products and services 4,334 3,097 12,197 9,901 Drug discovery 6,191 6,152 18,386 16,244 Total cost of revenues 10,525 9,249 30,583 26,145 Gross profit 15,272 10,711 44,480 33,566 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,019 10,353 47,376 28,322 Sales and marketing 3,969 5,185 13,120 15,621 General and administrative 9,729 6,465 28,316 20,491 Total operating expenses 30,717 22,003 88,812 64,434 Loss from operations (15,445 ) (11,292 ) (44,332 ) (30,868 ) Other income: Gain on equity investments — — 4,156 — Change in fair value 18,233 (1,427 ) 23,513 10,607 Interest income 463 501 1,732 1,463 Total other income (loss) 18,696 (926 ) 29,401 12,070 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,251 (12,218 ) (14,931 ) (18,798 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (35 ) (257 ) 120 (262 ) Net income (loss) 3,286 (11,961 ) (15,051 ) (18,536 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (566 ) (453 ) (1,727 ) (734 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Schrödinger common and

limited common stockholders $ 3,852 $ (11,508 ) $ (13,324 ) $ (17,802 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Schrödinger

common and limited common stockholders, basic: $ 0.06 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share attributable to Schrödinger common and

limited common stockholders, basic: 66,339,570 44,879,188 56,802,567 44,623,383 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Schrödinger

common and limited common stockholders, diluted: $ 0.05 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share attributable to Schrödinger common and

limited common stockholders, diluted: 72,693,173 44,879,188 56,802,567 44,623,383

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Assets September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,490 $ 25,986 Restricted cash 500 500 Marketable securities 388,494 59,844 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50 and $50 12,290 18,676 Unbilled and other receivables 4,891 7,062 Prepaid expenses 4,449 6,468 Total current assets 621,114 118,536 Property and equipment, net 5,296 6,268 Equity investments 40,914 15,366 Right of use assets 10,583 12,762 Other assets 2,209 2,338 Total assets $ 680,116 $ 155,270 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,812 $ 3,524 Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits 7,702 7,034 Deferred revenue 19,067 25,054 Lease liabilities 5,491 5,584 Other accrued liabilities 2,204 3,824 Total current liabilities 39,276 45,020 Deferred revenue, long-term 2,592 2,205 Lease liabilities, long-term 6,762 8,888 Other liabilities, long-term 600 900 Total liabilities 49,230 57,013 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock: Series E convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 77,150,132

shares; zero and 73,795,777 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively — 109,270 Series D convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 39,540,611

shares; zero and 39,540,611 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively — 22,000 Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 47,242,235

shares; zero and 47,242,235 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively — 19,844 Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 29,468,101

shares; zero and 29,468,101 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively — 9,840 Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 134,704,785

shares; zero and 134,704,785 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively — 30,626 Total convertible preferred stock — 191,580 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 and 425,000,000 shares; 56,298,216 and

6,121,821 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 563 61 Limited common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 and 146,199,885 shares; 13,164,193

and zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 132 — Additional paid-in capital 748,123 11,655 Accumulated deficit (118,420 ) (105,096 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 480 16 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) of Schrödinger stockholders 630,878 (93,364 ) Noncontrolling interest 8 41 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 630,886 (93,323 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 680,116 $ 155,270

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,051 ) $ (18,536 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on equity investments (4,156 ) — Noncash revenue from equity investments (342 ) (139 ) Fair value adjustments (23,513 ) (10,607 ) Depreciation 2,648 2,732 Stock-based compensation 7,542 1,612 Noncash research and development expenses 1,694 680 Noncash investment accretion 359 (277 ) Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net 6,386 1,760 Unbilled and other receivables 2,580 2,719 Reduction in the carrying amount of right of use assets 3,957 3,045 Prepaid expenses and other assets 290 658 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable 1,254 3,324 Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits 668 896 Deferred revenue (5,258 ) (1,461 ) Lease liabilities (3,997 ) (2,961 ) Other accrued liabilities (1,922 ) 1,761 Net cash used in operating activities (26,861 ) (14,794 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,652 ) (1,679 ) Purchases of equity investments (2,869 ) — Distribution from equity investment 4,582 — Purchases of marketable securities (446,816 ) (96,278 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 118,272 37,725 Net cash used in investing activities (328,483 ) (60,232 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuances of common stock upon initial public offering, net 211,491 — Issuances of common stock upon follow-on public offering, net 325,610 — Issuances of Series E preferred stock, net — 29,893 Issuances of common stock upon stock option exercise 2,747 425 Contribution by noncontrolling interest — 100 Payment of deferred offering costs — (19 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 539,848 30,399 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 184,504 (44,627 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 26,486 77,716 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 210,990 $ 33,089 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow and noncash information Cash paid for income taxes $ 225 $ 91 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Accrued deferred offering costs 10 928 Purchases of property and equipment 24 — Acquisitions of right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations 1,778 464 Right of use assets recognized on adoption — 16,475 Reclass of deferred financing costs to additional paid in capital 1,858 —

