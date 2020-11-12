Castle Biosciences Presents Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma Tests at American Society of Dermatopathology (ASDP) 57th Virtual Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced the presentation of data on two of its skin cancer gene expression profile tests during the 57 th Meeting of The American Society of Dermatopathology (ASDP).

“Identifying predictors of sentinel lymph node metastasis in cutaneous melanoma patients using molecular and clinicopathologic high-risk features” was presented by Federico Monzon, M.D.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity, independent of traditional staging factors.

“DecisionDx-Melanoma uses primary tumor biology to delineate patient metastatic risk, including the risk of SLN metastasis,” said Monzon. “In this study, among all features evaluated, DecisionDx-Melanoma was the most significant factor in predicting rates of SLN positivity, justifying a role for the test alongside other commonly used features in considering the sentinel lymph node biopsy surgical procedure.”

Study methods and findings:

Authors modeled decision trees using the statistical R package for a cohort of 3,093 patients with cutaneous melanoma to determine which molecular and clinicopathologic features could best stratify the risk of patients’ receiving a positive result from a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB).

DecisionDx-Melanoma was the most significant factor in distinguishing between high and low SLN-positivity rates (p<0.001). Patients with a Class 2 (high-risk) DecisionDx-Melanoma result under age 75 or with a very high mitotic rate (>10/mm 2 ) had the highest SLN-positivity rates (>20%). Conversely, patients with a Class 1A result over age 47 with tumors with no mitoses and those age 47 or younger with a Breslow thickness of 0.85mm or less had the lowest positivity rates (<5%), indicating they could potentially forego SLNB.

Patients of all ages and Breslow thicknesses with a Class 2 result had a greater than 10% risk of SLN positivity, indicating that a Class 2 DecisionDx-Melanoma result can be considered a high-risk factor when considering the SLNB procedure for individual patients.

DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma: