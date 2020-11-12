 

First American Docutech Announces New Integration With Encompass by Ellie Mae

First American Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital to print fulfillment technology, and a member of the First American family of companies, today announced a new streamlined integration with Encompass loan origination software by Ellie Mae. With the integration, Encompass lenders can accelerate their closing process by easily implementing First American Docutech’s suite of digital mortgage and closing solutions. The integration seamlessly updates key disclosure tracking fields, and automatically delivers documents into Encompass.

“Lenders of all sizes are focusing on digitizing as much of their loan process as possible to optimize the borrower experience, maximize loan production, and reduce costs,” said Amy Brandt, president, First American Docutech. “For smaller lenders though, it’s been challenging to compete with the larger financial institutions on a level technology playing field. Now, through a new integration with Encompass, lenders can easily implement our suite of solutions with very limited effort, enabling them to digitize their process from point-of-sale origination through closing, and on to secondary market delivery.”

Ellie Mae, now a part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), is a leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Lenders across the U.S. trust Ellie Mae’s Encompass loan origination system to help them originate more loans, lower costs and reduce time to close. The combination of Encompass with First American Docutech provides lenders with higher efficiencies towards enabling an end-to-end digital mortgage experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our digital solution suite integration within Encompass,” said Brandt. “As a long-time Ellie Mae partner and market leader in dynamic document generation and eClosing, we recognized the need to provide lenders with more options and the ability to choose the right solution at the right time based on their unique strategy. This new integration model was designed with small- to medium-sized lenders in mind to give them the ability to close more loans, faster and deliver a superior customer experience.”

About First American Docutech

First American Docutech, a part of the First American family of companies, provides an end-to-end integrated digital mortgage experience that enables lenders to accelerate the real estate closing process. The company digitizes and streamlines the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents. First American Docutech sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.firstam.com/docutech or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter (@Docutech).

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

