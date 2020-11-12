First American Docutech Announces New Integration With Encompass by Ellie Mae

“Lenders of all sizes are focusing on digitizing as much of their loan process as possible to optimize the borrower experience, maximize loan production, and reduce costs,” said Amy Brandt, president, First American Docutech. “For smaller lenders though, it’s been challenging to compete with the larger financial institutions on a level technology playing field. Now, through a new integration with Encompass, lenders can easily implement our suite of solutions with very limited effort, enabling them to digitize their process from point-of-sale origination through closing, and on to secondary market delivery.”

First American Docutech , the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital to print fulfillment technology, and a member of the First American family of companies, today announced a new streamlined integration with Encompass loan origination software by Ellie Mae. With the integration, Encompass lenders can accelerate their closing process by easily implementing First American Docutech’s suite of digital mortgage and closing solutions. The integration seamlessly updates key disclosure tracking fields, and automatically delivers documents into Encompass.

Ellie Mae, now a part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), is a leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Lenders across the U.S. trust Ellie Mae’s Encompass loan origination system to help them originate more loans, lower costs and reduce time to close. The combination of Encompass with First American Docutech provides lenders with higher efficiencies towards enabling an end-to-end digital mortgage experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our digital solution suite integration within Encompass,” said Brandt. “As a long-time Ellie Mae partner and market leader in dynamic document generation and eClosing, we recognized the need to provide lenders with more options and the ability to choose the right solution at the right time based on their unique strategy. This new integration model was designed with small- to medium-sized lenders in mind to give them the ability to close more loans, faster and deliver a superior customer experience.”

