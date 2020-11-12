Ford to Discuss the All-New E-Transit All-Electric Van and Opportunities for Connected Commercial Vehicles
Ford Motor Company leaders will discuss the all-new, all-electric E-Transit with Wolfe Research on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The call, hosted by Wolfe’s Rod Lache, will feature:
- Ted Cannis, general manager, North American commercial vehicle business, and
- Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations.
Participants can listen to the Nov. 17 Wolfe Research fireside chat “live” at 11 a.m. ET by accessing the webcast for the event at shareholder.ford.com.
With a 45% share in the U.S. of the commercial pickup and van commercial market, Ford is extending its leadership by introducing the zero-emissions, all-electric E-Transit – a new era of the world’s best-selling cargo van brand. Ford team will provide details about E-Transit’s customer benefits and future revenue opportunities from expanded dealer services, integrated charging solutions, connected data networks, mobile applications and subscriptions.
Ford will reveal the BEV E-Transit on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A video of the reveal will be available at shareholder.ford.com.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005204/en/Ford Motor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare