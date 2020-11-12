Ford to Discuss the All-New E-Transit All-Electric Van and Opportunities for Connected Commercial Vehicles

Participants can listen to the Nov. 17 Wolfe Research fireside chat “live” at 11 a.m. ET by accessing the webcast for the event at shareholder.ford.com .

With a 45% share in the U.S. of the commercial pickup and van commercial market, Ford is extending its leadership by introducing the zero-emissions, all-electric E-Transit – a new era of the world’s best-selling cargo van brand. Ford team will provide details about E-Transit’s customer benefits and future revenue opportunities from expanded dealer services, integrated charging solutions, connected data networks, mobile applications and subscriptions.

Ford will reveal the BEV E-Transit on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A video of the reveal will be available at shareholder.ford.com.

