BIONIK Laboratories Announces Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results

BIONIK Laboratories Corp . (OTCQB: BNKL) , a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ending September 30, 2020.

● Reported sales have increased by 3.8%, compared to the prior-year quarter.

● Gross margins for the quarter were $222,334 or 76% on the sale of InMotion robots, Connect and Pulse, compared to $198,484 or 70% in the prior-year quarter.

● An existing robotic device customer purchased and subscribed to InMotion Connect and deployed the service in 22 of its hospitals across 13 states.

● During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continued to ship InMotion robots to customers in the U.S.

Corporate highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and recent weeks include:

● Following its launch on June 25, 2020, the Company deployed InMotion Connect, a cloud-based data analytics solution, which combines real-time robot data with deep expertise of BIONIK’s clinical specialists to partner with each clinic, promoting robot utilization, supporting clinician engagement, and enhancing patient care by providing contextual and relevant data to reach hospital clinicians and management teams when it matters the most. The Company continues to customize the solution by developing new functionalities including smart actions to improve the decision process.

● In October 2020, the Company placed an InMotion Connect solution at another strategic account, for evaluation and possible sales across that account’s hospital network.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the quarter, Dr. Eric Dusseux, BIONIK’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "Following the launch of InMotion Connect, we are seeing good traction in targeting the critical needs around improving technology adoption and utilization at each rehabilitation clinic we serve. Through this new platform, we can ensure that the state-of-the-art rehabilitation methods are effectively in use across the hospital networks. We sold and deployed, during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, InMotion Connect solutions within 22 hospitals across 13 states in the U.S. and look forward to our customers’ continued and long-term use of the many solutions InMotion Connect offers. We have already seen the impact at many of our client sites, showing the benefit and ROI to our customers, the clinicians, the hospital management and the headquarter teams. Feedback received to-date suggests that these teams are seeing improved performance and most importantly, are now more confident in the process to increase their internal objectives and are moving to share transparently the metrics for these newly increased targets within their organization. Our R&D team is focused on continuing its work to improve the InMotion Connect solution, expanding the functionalities and including smart actions to better support the decision making and management process at our client’s sites. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing to operate under a modified plan to reduce costs and otherwise address the effects on our business caused by COVID-19."

BIONIK continues to expect to achieve the following milestones during fiscal year 2021:

● Continue to expand sales channels in North America and abroad.

● Further develop InMotion Connect solutions to serve clinical rehabilitation providers.

● Work with our commercial outsourced manufacturing partner to enhance effectiveness in order to support the expected increase in product demand and introduction of new products.

● Increase sales of data solutions, service contracts and warranties.

Financial Results:

Sales for quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $292,381, compared with $281,691 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase reflects the sale of one InMotion robot sold during the COVID-19 pandemic quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to two InMotion robots in the prior-year quarter, and 22 InMotion Connect solutions, including hardware and subscriptions, following the InMotion Connect launch at the end of June 2020. In addition, deferred revenue, comprised of training to be provided and extended warranties, decreased to $526,250 at September 30, 2020 from $616,063 at March 31, 2020. The Company believes that extended warranties and training are important to growing parts of its business.

Gross margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $222,334, or 76%, on the sale of InMotion robots, Connect and Pulse, compared to $198,484, or 70%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company reported a comprehensive loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $(1,627,622), or a loss per share of $(0.32), compared with a comprehensive loss of $(3,382,684), or a loss per share of $(0.87), for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in the loss is due to a reduction of employees by 30% between March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 primarily due to completion of engineering projects connected with the development of InMotion Connect. BIONIK had cash and cash equivalents of $1,350,627 as of September 30, 2020, compared to $2,269,747 as of March 31, 2020. The Company’s working capital deficit at September 30, 2020 was $2,306,282 compared to a working capital surplus of $626,923 as of March 31, 2020. The working capital deficit at September 30, 2019 is due to convertible loans received by the Company during the six months being recorded as current liabilities rather than in equity when the loans are converted.

About BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

BIONIK Laboratories is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and two products in varying stages of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," “possible,” "believe," "intend," "seek," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of robotic rehabilitation products and other Company products, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, pipeline of potential sales, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the market and projected market for our existing and planned products and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the inability to meet listing standards to uplist to a national stock exchange, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the impact on the Company’s business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts expressed in US Dollars) As at As at September 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 $ $

(Audited) Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 1,350,627 2,269,747 Accounts receivable 657,615 846,964 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,671,298 1,632,555 Inventories 890,321 1,059,462 Due from related parties 19,151 17,840 Total Current Assets 4,589,012 5,826,568 Equipment 119,913 154,144 Technology and other assets 1,402,916 1,449,924 Goodwill 11,085,984 11,085,984 Total Assets 17,197,825 18,516,620 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Accounts Payable 529,618 857,093 Accrued liabilities 1,616,625 1,647,656 PPP Loan 459,912 - Convertible Loans 3,762,889 2,078,833 Deferred revenue - Contract Liabilities 526,250 616,063 Total Current Liabilities 6,895,294 5,199,645 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001; Authorized 10,000,000 (March 31, 2020 – 10,000,000) Special Voting Preferred Stock, par value $0.001; Authorized; Issued and outstanding - 1 (March 31, 2020 – 1) - - Common Shares, par value $0.001; Authorized - 500,000,000; (March 31, 2020 – 500,000,000) Issued and outstanding 5,009,151 and 117,683 Exchangeable Shares (March 31, 2020 – 5,009,151 and -117,683) 5,126 5,126 Additional paid in capital 85,263,824 84,643,570 Deficit (75,008,568 ) (71,373,870 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 42,149 42,149 Total Shareholders' Equity 10,302,531 13,316,975 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 17,197,825 18,516,620

Bionik Laboratories Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (Amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Three

months

ended Six months

ended September

30, 2020 Three

months

ended Six months

ended September

30, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019



$ $ $ $ Sales 292,381 550,289 281,691 1,072,070 Cost of Sales 70,047 132,602 83,207 419,292 Gross Margin 222,334 417,687 198,484 652,778 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 244,262 467,447 584,775 1,168,507 Research and development 410,507 763,770 886,060 1,702,583 General and administrative 858,410 1,986,920 1,199,938 2,041,631 Share-based compensation expense 212,939 620,254 638,219 925,976 Amortization 23,504 47,008 69,314 138,628 Depreciation 16,119 34,231 27,059 51,029 Total operating expenses 1,765,741 3,919,630 3,405,365 6,028,354 Other (income) expenses Other expense 111,408 186,383 170,739 185,035 Other income (46,178 ) (83,790 ) - - Foreign exchange 18,985 30,162 5,064 (57,283 ) Total other expenses (income) 84,215 132,755 175,803 127,752 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) for the period (1,627,622 ) (3,634,698 ) (3,382,684 ) (5,503,328 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted (0.32 ) (0.71 ) (0.87 ) (1.42 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 5,126,834 5,126,834 3,872,428 3,865,573

Bionik Laboratories Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (Amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2020

$ September 30, 2019

$ Operating activities Net loss for the period (3,634,698 ) (5,503,328 ) Adjustment for items not affecting cash Depreciation 34,231 51,029 Amortization 47,008 138,628 Interest expense 181,481 167,877 Share based compensation expense 620,254 925,976 (2,751,724 ) (4,219,818 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items Accounts receivable 189,349 1,041,848 Prepaid expenses and other receivables (38,743 ) (837,145 ) Due from related parties (1,311 ) (347 ) Inventories 169,141 (631,376 ) Accounts payable (327,475 ) 285,315 Accrued liabilities (31,031 ) (512,068 ) Deferred revenue (89,813 ) 122,821 Net cash (used in) operating activities (2,881,607 ) (4,750,770 ) Investing activities Acquisition of equipment - (91.141 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities - (91,141 ) Financing activities Proceeds from convertible loans 1,502,575 9,070,000 Proceeds from PPP Loan 459,912 - Repayment of term loan - (500,000 ) Proceeds from term loan - 500,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,962,487 9,070,000 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period (919,120 ) 4,228,089 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 2,269,747 446,779 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,350,627 4,674,868

