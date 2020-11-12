BELLUS Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made over the last few months, completing key steps required to advance our development plans for BLU-5937,” said Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health. “Back in September, we announced the trial design of our Phase 2b SOOTHE trial for the treatment of refractory chronic cough, refining our clinical strategy for BLU-5937 based on learnings from the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. Following a meeting with the FDA this month, we remain on track to initiate the SOOTHE trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, we continue to believe that BLU-5937’s mechanism may have broad applicability as a potential treatment for many additional hypersensitization-related conditions, and are looking forward to initiating the Phase 2 BLUEPRINT trial in patients with chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis also in the fourth quarter of 2020.”