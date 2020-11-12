 

BELLUS Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made over the last few months, completing key steps required to advance our development plans for BLU-5937,” said Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health. “Back in September, we announced the trial design of our Phase 2b SOOTHE trial for the treatment of refractory chronic cough, refining our clinical strategy for BLU-5937 based on learnings from the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. Following a meeting with the FDA this month, we remain on track to initiate the SOOTHE trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, we continue to believe that BLU-5937’s mechanism may have broad applicability as a potential treatment for many additional hypersensitization-related conditions, and are looking forward to initiating the Phase 2 BLUEPRINT trial in patients with chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis also in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Mr. Bellini added, “Following our recent offering of our common shares in October, we believe that BELLUS Health is well-positioned financially to deliver on our important upcoming milestones.”

PROGRAM AND CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

Completed a US$40.3 million offering.

  • In October 2020, BELLUS Health completed an offering of its common shares, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of US$40.3 million.
  • The Company’s cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments as of September 30, 2020, together with the net proceeds of the October offering (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses), amounted to US$107 million.

Expects to initiate the Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial of BLU-5937 enriched for higher cough count patients in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Following a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") on November 6th, the Company is proceeding with its planned Phase SOOTHE 2b trial in patients with refractory chronic cough (“RCC”). The trial design was announced in September 2020.
  • Topline results from the SOOTHE trial are expected in the second half of 2021.

Announced topline results from the Phase 2 RELIEF clinical trial of BLU-5937 in patients with RCC in July 2020.

