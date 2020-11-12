XL Fleet Generates Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenue

XL achieved record quarterly total GAAP revenue of $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. In comparison, XL achieved $2.6 million in revenue for the third quarter in 2019, and approximately $7.2 million in revenue for the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The revenue increase was driven by continued product adoption across the Company’s portfolio, which is currently comprised of XL’s core hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain business. The Company expanded margins that resulted in positive gross margins of 12.1% for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to negative (3.7%) for the third quarter of 2019.

XL Fleet (“XL” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that its revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was the highest for a single quarter in the Company’s history.

Due to strong year-to-date results, XL remains on track to deliver on its full year 2020 revenue forecast of approximately $21 million. XL continues to grow its sales opportunity pipeline for 2021 to $220 million as of today, which supports XL’s current revenue forecast of $75 million for fiscal year 2021.

“Our record Q3 revenue nearly matches our performance for the entire prior calendar year in a single quarter,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL. “This accomplishment is a testament to the strength of XL’s differentiated platform and proven business model. We are excited by the strong momentum we are experiencing across our product portfolio, the increased adoption from existing customers, and the continued expansion of new customer relationships across North America. We look forward to further leveraging our deep customer and partner relationships to build on this success, drive significant growth, and advance our leadership position within commercial fleet electrification.”

“Fleet electrification is a massive long-term opportunity supported by favorable market and regulatory trends and an enduring focus on the decarbonization of operations by fleet owners globally,” said Tod Hynes, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of XL. “We are committed to delivering solutions that meet our customers’ sustainability objectives and reliability requirements through products and services available today. Moreover, XL’s strong track-record, long-term relationships, and established supply chain partnerships continue to provide opportunities to further scale our business and broaden our product portfolio.”