 

XL Fleet Generates Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

XL Fleet (“XL” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that its revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was the highest for a single quarter in the Company’s history.

XL achieved record quarterly total GAAP revenue of $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. In comparison, XL achieved $2.6 million in revenue for the third quarter in 2019, and approximately $7.2 million in revenue for the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The revenue increase was driven by continued product adoption across the Company’s portfolio, which is currently comprised of XL’s core hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain business. The Company expanded margins that resulted in positive gross margins of 12.1% for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to negative (3.7%) for the third quarter of 2019.

Due to strong year-to-date results, XL remains on track to deliver on its full year 2020 revenue forecast of approximately $21 million. XL continues to grow its sales opportunity pipeline for 2021 to $220 million as of today, which supports XL’s current revenue forecast of $75 million for fiscal year 2021.

“Our record Q3 revenue nearly matches our performance for the entire prior calendar year in a single quarter,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL. “This accomplishment is a testament to the strength of XL’s differentiated platform and proven business model. We are excited by the strong momentum we are experiencing across our product portfolio, the increased adoption from existing customers, and the continued expansion of new customer relationships across North America. We look forward to further leveraging our deep customer and partner relationships to build on this success, drive significant growth, and advance our leadership position within commercial fleet electrification.”

“Fleet electrification is a massive long-term opportunity supported by favorable market and regulatory trends and an enduring focus on the decarbonization of operations by fleet owners globally,” said Tod Hynes, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of XL. “We are committed to delivering solutions that meet our customers’ sustainability objectives and reliability requirements through products and services available today. Moreover, XL’s strong track-record, long-term relationships, and established supply chain partnerships continue to provide opportunities to further scale our business and broaden our product portfolio.”

Seite 1 von 4
Pivotal Investment II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XL Fleet Generates Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenue XL Fleet (“XL” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that its revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was the highest for a single quarter in the Company’s history. XL …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
XL Fleet and Pivotal Investment Corporation II to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 26 at 2pm ET