 

LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

New Community Offers Lineup of Never-Before-Seen Floor Plans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Las Vegas market, La Madre, presenting a lineup of never-before-seen floor plans in a prime Las Vegas location.

Located off I-15, LGI homebuyers at La Madre are conveniently positioned less than twenty minutes away from the excitement of the downtown Las Vegas strip, while still being able to enjoy the peacefulness of a serene, family-friendly neighborhood.

“We are overjoyed to show customers that they can truly have it all,” said Ron Christian, vice president of sales for LGI Homes. “At La Madre, we build brand-new, high-quality homes at an affordable price and in a great location.”

With the construction of five single-family one- and two-story floor plans, La Madre by LGI Homes will have a place for everyone to call home. These new homes range from approximately 1,280 square feet to 2,200 square feet and feature premier upgrades such as open-concept floor plans, covered back patios, walk-in closets and much more. As part of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome package, other features included at no extra cost include granite countertops, energy-efficient Whirlpool appliances, tall kitchen cabinets with crown molding, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and enhanced front yard landscaping.

Within this quiet neighborhood, residents are presented with a variety of community amenities that can be enjoyed for years to come. Homeowners and guests can gather at the community picnic tables or barbeque grill to share meals and memories alike. Along the walking trails, children will enjoy hours of endless play at La Madre’s community playground.

New homes for sale within this community start in the $290s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the La Madre information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 874-9531 ext 521.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3957fbd-01d4-4a20 ...


