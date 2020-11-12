 

iTeos Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:01  |  21   |   |   

- Patient enrollment in Phase 1/2 studies of EOS-850 A2AR antagonist and EOS-448 FCγR-enabled anti-TIGIT antibody continues with initial data expected in 1H21 - 

- Strong cash position to support ongoing clinical development and operations into 2023 -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.

“We are focused on advancing our two lead candidates, EOS-850, our adenosine A2A receptor antagonist, and EOS-448, our TIGIT antagonist, both now in Phase 1/2a clinical development, toward initial data readouts in the first half of 2021,” said Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos. “While we have faced some challenges due to the unpredictable nature of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, our data readout timelines remain on track and we are building our team and competencies to support our ongoing clinical trials. In addition to our clinical efforts, we also continue to perform rigorous preclinical evaluations to identify potential novel product candidates that will contribute to the further growth of our pipeline. As we continue to advance our efforts to discover and develop highly differentiated immune-oncology therapeutics, we now expect to nominate a new drug product candidate before the end of 2021.”

Pipeline Highlights

EOS-850: Designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, or A2AR, to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors.

  • Enrollment continues in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors: The multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-850 trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. In addition to the single-agent cohort, dosing has also commenced in the second cohort evaluating EOS-850 in combination with pembrolizumab. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the Company experiencing enrollment delays for its third cohort evaluating EOS-850 in combination with chemotherapy. The Company is now opening additional sites in the U.S., France, Spain and South Korea to support continued enrollment and expects to dose the first patient in the chemotherapy cohort by the end of 2020. The Company remains on-track to report initial single-agent and combination data in the first half of 2021.
    Seite 1 von 4
    iTeos Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iTeos Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update - Patient enrollment in Phase 1/2 studies of EOS-850 A2AR antagonist and EOS-448 FCγR-enabled anti-TIGIT antibody continues with initial data expected in 1H21 -  - Strong cash position to support ongoing clinical development and operations into …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
iTeos Appoints Matthew Roden, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
05.11.20
iTeos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November