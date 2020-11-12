iTeos Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Patient enrollment in Phase 1/2 studies of EOS-850 A2AR antagonist and EOS-448 FCγR-enabled anti-TIGIT antibody continues with initial data expected in 1H21 -
- Strong cash position to support ongoing clinical development and operations into 2023 -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.
“We are focused on advancing our two lead candidates, EOS-850, our adenosine A2A receptor antagonist, and EOS-448, our TIGIT antagonist, both now in Phase 1/2a clinical development, toward initial data readouts in the first half of 2021,” said Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos. “While we have faced some challenges due to the unpredictable nature of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, our data readout timelines remain on track and we are building our team and competencies to support our ongoing clinical trials. In addition to our clinical efforts, we also continue to perform rigorous preclinical evaluations to identify potential novel product candidates that will contribute to the further growth of our pipeline. As we continue to advance our efforts to discover and develop highly differentiated immune-oncology therapeutics, we now expect to nominate a new drug product candidate before the end of 2021.”
Pipeline Highlights
EOS-850: Designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, or A2AR, to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors.
-
Enrollment continues in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors: The multi-arm
Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-850 trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. In addition to the single-agent cohort, dosing has also commenced in the second cohort
evaluating EOS-850 in combination with pembrolizumab. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the Company experiencing enrollment delays for its third cohort evaluating EOS-850 in combination with
chemotherapy. The Company is now opening additional sites in the U.S., France, Spain and South Korea to support continued enrollment and expects to dose the first patient in the chemotherapy
cohort by the end of 2020. The Company remains on-track to report initial single-agent and combination data in the first half of 2021.
