iTeos Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.

“We are focused on advancing our two lead candidates, EOS-850, our adenosine A 2A receptor antagonist, and EOS-448, our TIGIT antagonist, both now in Phase 1/2a clinical development, toward initial data readouts in the first half of 2021,” said Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos. “While we have faced some challenges due to the unpredictable nature of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, our data readout timelines remain on track and we are building our team and competencies to support our ongoing clinical trials. In addition to our clinical efforts, we also continue to perform rigorous preclinical evaluations to identify potential novel product candidates that will contribute to the further growth of our pipeline. As we continue to advance our efforts to discover and develop highly differentiated immune-oncology therapeutics, we now expect to nominate a new drug product candidate before the end of 2021.”

Pipeline Highlights

EOS-850: Designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A 2A receptor, or A 2A R, to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors.